Courses on Emerging Technologies & Design from IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Gandhinagar has announced the launch of two new academic programmes, a Master of Design (MDes) programme and a Master of Technology (MTech) in Maritime Engineering programme from the upcoming academic year (2026-27).



Speaking about the initiative, Prof Bhaskar Datta, Dean, Academic Affairs, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “IIT Gandhinagar is focusing on areas expected to witness increased demand, with the objective of developing future-ready students.” Building on the Institute’s Design and Innovation Centre, the Master of Design programme will integrate design thinking with engineering, technology, and social sciences. It is intended to strengthen systems thinking and collaborative problem-solving capabilities relevant to real-world challenges. Aligning with national initiatives such as the Sagarmala Programme, the MTech programme in Maritime Engineering will cover areas such as port and ocean infrastructure, logistics, and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, it will address gaps in maritime-focused education, particularly in Gujarat, a state known for its port activity and cargo traffic. Additionally, IITGN Research Park also provides various opportunities for students to explore entrepreneurial ideas, and work on applied projects.