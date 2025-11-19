Course on ‘Building Agentic AI Systems’ to upskill engineers

NIIT Ltd has launched a new programme, Building Agentic AI Systems. This hands-on, industry-aligned programme prepares engineers and professionals to design, build, secure, and operate autonomous, goal-driven AI agents.

The programme is open to developers proficient in any modern programming stack such as Python, Java, JavaScript, or .NET(C#). It offers an immersive learning experience with real-world problems. The Agentic AI programme offers a 25-week specialisation built on NIIT’s proven Learning Methodology, emphasising a “learning by doing” approach that moves beyond theoretical training. Instead of passive video lectures, learners attend mentor-led live classes, work through real-world problems, and will spend over 60% of time working on hands-on assignments and projects. The programme’s curriculum includes Python for AI-Embedded Applications, Building and Deploying Intelligent Conversational Agents, RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) Systems, Autonomous Multi-Agent Workflows, and a Capstone Project where learners design and demo a functional Agentic AI system aligned to enterprise-grade service levels.

Participants will gain hands-on experience with leading AI frameworks including LangChain, LlamaIndex, LangGraph, CrewAI, Langfuse, Guardrails AI, Langflow, Azure AI Foundry, Azure AI Search giving them the technical foundation to build systems that can converse, reason, plan, and act autonomously.

Know the details

Duration: 25-week

Mode: Mentor-led live classes

Curriculum: Python for AI-Embedded Applications, Building and Deploying Intelligent Conversational Agents, RAG Systems Capstone Project