COLLABORATION OVER ISOLATION

Remember the days when parents would constantly remind us to finish the syllabus before exams? With the rapid transformation of technology, education has also seen many changes. Today, Competency-Based Education (CBE) focuses less on rote learning and more on helping students develop skills in a specific subject, rather than just completing the syllabus. For teachers, too, CBE offers a refreshing way to teach, enabling them to create a personalised learning experience. It helps prevent students from falling behind or losing interest because of rigid syllabus.

In CBE, the emphasis is on students mastering skills and knowledge instead of following a fixed schedule. Unlike traditional classrooms, where students move together as a group, CBE lets the students progress to the next level only when they have fully understood the topic. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 supports this approach with its 5-3-3-4 education system, designed to make CBE more effective.

“We follow CBE framework, where instruction centers on mastery rather than grades. NEP 2020’s vision for technology integration aligns with our approach, as we incorporate digital assessments that adapt to each student’s pace and proficiency, ensuring learning outcomes are met before advancing. Our educators work closely with students to identify strengths and areas for improvement, nurturing a unique growth path for each child. This approach cultivates skills and competencies as lifelong learning habits, equipping our students to thrive in a fast-evolving world,” Dr Silpi Sahoo, chairperson, SAI International Education Group.

In today’s world, understanding concepts is far more important than simply memorising facts or relying on theoretical knowledge. To succeed in real-world scenarios, students need a proactive attitude, sharp thinking and skills that can help them achieve their goals. Industries today seek exceptional individuals who can stand out, add value to their organisations and consistently deliver top-notch results. Here, CBE equips students to meet the expectations of diverse organisations, boosting their employability and preparing them for future challenges.

Do you remember being scolded by your parents for doing group studies with friends? Many believe these sessions are more about fun than learning. However, studies have shown that peer learning, also known as peer-to-peer learning, improves retention and helps in better communication and teamwork. In the workplace, peer learning plays an essential role by building a collaborative and supportive environment. This is why many organisations now prefer peer learning over traditional training methods. It’s a cost-effective, results-driven way to promote continuous, collaborative learning.

“Peer learning fosters collaboration by encouraging students to teach and learn from one another, reinforcing knowledge and enhancing social skills. In co-creation, students actively participate in designing projects or exploring new concepts, making them stakeholders in their own learning journey. This approach promotes inclusivity as students with different strengths contribute to shared goals, creating an environment where diverse perspectives are valued. At our school, students benefit from peer learning and co-creation, especially in programmes like robotics, where collaborative projects build teamwork, empathy and problem-solving skills, preparing students for diverse, real-world challenges,” said Jacinta Sureka, Trustee and Head of International Engagement, St. Joan’s School, Kolkata.

As education adapts to new trends and challenges, the way we assess students is also becoming more important than ever. Assessment now goes beyond simply measuring performance. It reflects how we perceive learning itself. Traditional methods, like letter grades and numerical scores, can sometimes discourage students rather than motivate them. Alternative assessments, such as portfolios, project-based evaluations and experiential learning reviews, offer a deeper understanding of a student’s growth and practical skills, believes Sureka. Portfolios, for instance, highlight a student’s progress over time, showcasing creativity, problem-solving and development. Experiential reviews, including reflections on internships or projects, demonstrate how knowledge is applied in real-world scenarios. Unlike traditional exams, these methods provide a more complete picture of a student’s abilities, emphasising critical thinking, creativity and resilience, the qualities that grades alone often fail to capture.