Coding for change

IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the technology innovation hub of IIT Madras is inviting applications for its ‘Database Engineering Hackathon’, an initiative aimed at engaging top developers and engineers across the country to solve critical challenges in database technology. This event presents a unique platform for India’s brightest minds to pioneer advanced data solutions, foster creative problem-solving, and push the limits of performance optimisation.

Participants are invited to demonstrate their expertise in database engineering, competing for top prizes of `3 lakhs, `2 lakhs, and `1 lakh for first, second, and third places respectively. Top-performing teams will have the chance to explore incubation support, receive certifications, and collaborate with the IIT Madras Pravartak research community, a hub of industry experts and forward-thinking technology leaders.

The last date to register is November 24.