Co-op education: Bridging the gap between academics & industry

In 2024, IIT Guwahati strengthened its global and local collaborations, significantly boosting its influence and reach. Partnerships with universities in Canada, Japan and Thailand extended its global presence, while regional initiatives like the Entrepreneurship Development Programme with the Assam Government and a mega Science and Math Olympiad engaging over 100,000 students underscored its commitment to local progress. Similarly, IIT Delhi’s industry-academia collaborations offered valuable opportunities to address global challenges. These included projects with Israel Aerospace Industries for applied research, Info Origin for advancements in generative AI, and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations for an advanced certificate programme in automotive operation and future technologies. Such collaborations between industry and academia are essential for economic growth, as they drive innovation, create jobs, and support the development of advanced technologies. These partnerships are also critical in helping students transition from academics to the corporate world.

Co-op (cooperative) education programmes are gaining popularity globally as a key component of this transition. Employers are increasingly investing in co-op courses to train and hire skilled students. Co-op education, a form of hands-on learning, allows students to blend academics with work experience. By working at leading companies like Google and Amazon while studying, students gain confidence, maturity, and cutting-edge skills that prepare them for their careers.

Countries like the USA, Canada, Germany, and India have embraced co-op programmes. For India, where unemployment remains a challenge, co-op education holds immense potential. To support this, the National Centre for Cooperative Training (NCCT), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, works to organise, monitor, and evaluate co-op training across the country.

However, co-op programmes differ from internships. In India, internships are more common and offer short-term exposure to the professional world, typically lasting a few weeks or months. In contrast, co-op programmes involve full-time work for six months to a year, requiring 35–40 hours of weekly commitment. Co-op students pause their academic classes during this term and earn academic credits for their work, often helping to offset tuition fees. This approach allows students to gain substantial work experience. On the other hand, interns often juggle classes or work part-time during vacations, resulting in a more limited experience compared to co-op students.

“Co-op education programmes and internships are most effective when they replicate the dynamics of real-world workplaces. These initiatives should include project-based work, mentorship, and chances for students to apply their academic knowledge to actual challenges in the workforce. With initiatives like the government’s recent launch of a PM internship scheme, the number of applicants has surged. Also, industry leaders may not always have the expertise to onboard and nurture interns effectively. In such cases, outsourcing the onboarding and orientation process can be immensely helpful. Educational institutions can build strong collaborations by co-developing curricula that meet evolving industry needs, inviting professionals for guest lectures, and organising workshops, that simulate real-world challenges,” said Pallavi Jha, MD and chairperson Dale Carnegie Training India and Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd.

According to Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, when governments, tech companies, and communities join forces, the results can be transformative. Take Google’s Project Navlekha, which digitised regional language content to make it more accessible. Moving forward, institutions can encourage similar partnerships. A mentoring programme is also highly beneficial for both mentors and mentees while also aligning with organisational objectives such as hiring, retention, and improved performance outcomes. The return on investment for mentoring initiatives is substantial, often offsetting costs through reduced employee turnover. For example, a five-year Gartner study at Sun Microsystems revealed that mentoring significantly increased retention rates—22% for mentees and 20% for mentors compared to those not involved in mentoring. These findings were echoed by a 2019 survey from CNBC and SurveyMonkey, which showed that 40% of employees without a mentor considered leaving their jobs. Despite these advantages, a 2022 Mentoring in the Workplace report by HR.com found that 36% of organisations still lack a formal mentoring programme, highlighting significant room for growth in this area.

Mentorship also plays a vital role in helping students navigate the transition from academics to the professional world. For instance, XLRI’s PGDM (GM) programme emphasises mentorship as a core component. Students are paired with experienced mentors who excel in personal, academic, and professional domains. These mentors provide guidance and support, positively influencing the students’ professional and personal growth during and after the programme. “To promote effective mentorship, organisations should provide structured programs with clear objectives, regular check-ins, and the right training for mentors. Mentors should be equipped with the skills to actively listen, set goals, provide constructive feedback, and support mentees through their career journey. By fostering a culture of mentorship, organisations can ensure their employees or students receive the guidance necessary for long-term success,” said Jha.