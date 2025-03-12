Closing the skills gap with industry-academia partnerships

Imagine you’ve just earned an MBA from a top university and are about to step into the corporate world. But there’s a catch—you’ve never actually worked or interned in a corporate set up before. Now, consider another MBA student who may not have best grades but has an experience of the industry. In today’s world, where skills matter just as much—if not more—than degrees, industry exposure isn’t just an advantage. It’s a necessity.

Academia and industry are two sides of the same coin, and their collaboration is crucial for any nation’s growth. It’s what bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world demands. For too long, Indian educational institutions have functioned in silos, with limited interaction with industries. But with technology evolving at lightning speed and AI rapidly integrating into education and industry practices, these collaborations are essential for shaping a skilled, job-ready workforce.

Take BIT Mesra, for example. It recently signed an MoU with L&T Edutech, giving students access to a vast library of industry-relevant courses. IIT Guwahati also joined forces with Danfoss Industries Pvt Ltd, India, paving the way for deeper engagement in sustainable technologies and advanced engineering solutions. “This partnership with Danfoss is a step towards IIT Guwahati’s vision of fostering innovation through collaborative research and industry engagement. By combining cutting-edge research at IITG with Danfoss’s technological expertise, we aim to develop solutions addressing critical sustainability challenges while preparing future-ready talent,” said Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati.

Global consultancy firm Bain & Company recently raised a red flag. While India is on track to becoming a global hub for AI talent, a massive skills gap could derail its progress. Their report warns that by 2027, the country could be short of over a million skilled AI professionals if urgent steps aren’t taken to upskill the workforce. In this scenario, stronger industry-academia collaborations aren’t just important. It’s the need of the hour. Universities and colleges need to team up with industry leaders to bridge this gap and ensure graduates are job-ready. Expanding partnerships in areas like AI, data science, biotechnology, and sustainability will not only fill the talent void but also push India to the forefront of global innovation.

“Industry-academia collaboration is crucial for preparing students to thrive in a constantly changing job market. Educational institutions often excel at imparting theoretical knowledge, but bridging the gap between academic learning and workplace readiness requires targeted interventions. Training companies play a pivotal role here by designing programs that address specific skill gaps and equip students with competencies demanded by employers. To strengthen such collaborations, institutions should proactively partner with training organisations to integrate skill-building initiatives into their curricula. This ensures that students not only acquire technical knowledge but also develop essential soft skills, enabling them to navigate emerging trends in the job market effectively,” said Pallavi Jha, MD and chairperson Dale Carnegie Training India and Walchand PeopleFirst Lmt.

IIT Madras has joined hands with industry partners and other higher education institutions (HEIs) to roll out employability-focused courses on SWAYAM Plus. These HEIs will work alongside SWAYAM Plus to encourage students to integrate industry-relevant courses into their academic curriculum. For those unfamiliar, SWAYAM Plus is an initiative by the Ministry of Education, with IIT Madras leading its implementation. The platform is designed to transform professional development by offering top-tier learning content and career growth opportunities, empowering learners to take charge of their futures.

Industry-academia collaboration plays a crucial role in equipping students with hands-on experience and a problem-solving mindset, making them more adaptable to workplace demands. It gives students direct exposure to industry dynamics, expectations, and emerging trends, thus boosting their job prospects. Engaging with industry experts through collaborative projects also helps students build strong professional networks.

A recent example is Imarticus Learning’s partnership with PwC Academy to upskill managers in Generative AI. Their four-month online programme trained professionals with up to eight years of experience in tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, DALL-E 2, Dialogflow, TheresAnAIForThat, and MidJourney. The goal? To help them apply GenAI in real-world scenarios across sales and marketing, IT, customer support, HR, and operations. “Reports suggest India has a potential to accelerate its GDP on account of the adoption of GenAI. To support that, we are on a mission to bridge the skill gaps in the country and empower India’s professionals with industry-aligned training that meets the ever-evolving demands of the job market,” said Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & CEO, Imarticus Learning.