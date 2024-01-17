Clear JEE Mains like a pro: Strategise, believe & achieve

For some students, the fear of achieving lower marks in tests or the perception that a task is not overly significant often leads to procrastination, a significant challenge for those preparing for JEE Mains 2024. This habit hampers regular mock tests, scheduled study, and revision, affecting their overall preparation for the exam. Then, there are some students who constantly think about how to “crack JEE Mains in the first attempt”. Rushing or expecting instant success can be counterproductive, and a steady, consistent approach is more likely to yield positive results.

In fact, a committed student can prepare for both JEE Mains and JEE Advanced with the right strategy. Balancing the syllabus, focusing on fundamental concepts, and efficiently managing time for each exam’s unique requirements are key aspects of a successful dual preparation approach. “A thorough study strategy is necessary for succeeding in both exams. Make sure you comprehend the syllabus for every exam before you start. Sort subjects into weighted categories and concentrate on strengthening areas of weakness. When you prepare, simulate exam settings to practice time management. Try practice exams for JEE Main and JEE Advanced on a regular basis to hone your approach and pinpoint areas that require work,” said Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes (VMC).

However, don’t neglect the NCERT textbooks at any cost. They form the basis for many questions in JEE Mains and help in building a solid understanding of the topics. Apart from NCERT books, it’s good for applicants to check out extra resources like online content and reference books. This broader approach helps in gaining a deeper understanding of the subjects. “NCERT textbooks are a robust foundation for JEE Main. NCERT helps the students to clear their basic concepts and covers a significant portion of the syllabus, especially in physics and chemistry. However, additional resources such as reference books, practice problems, and mock tests also play a crucial role in the exams. It will help aspirants solve their advanced problems and boost their performance,” said Nitin Viijay, Founder & CEO of Motion Education.

But before you dive into the preparations, make sure you understand how the JEE Mains works, including the number of questions, how they’re scored, and how much time you have. Create a well-thought-out study plan that covers everything you need to learn. Break your study time into smaller, focused sessions, and make sure you allocate enough time to each subject.

We understand, the exam is significant for both students and parents, but it’s crucial for parents to be mindful and avoid imposing undue pressure on their children. While parents understandably want the best for their kids, excessive pressure can lead to stress, anxiety, and a negative impact on the student’s overall well-being. Open communication, understanding, and a positive approach can significantly contribute to a more constructive and effective learning experience for students.

Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur suggests that parents shouldn’t push their kids to choose a specific branch of engineering. He advises students to focus on what they like and believe in, rather than being influenced by parental expectations or coaching class advice. This way, students can make choices based on their interests, leading to a more satisfying and successful academic experience.

“Students should focus on understanding their subjects and problem-solving skills, but it’s crucial to choose what genuinely interests them. They shouldn’t feel pressured to pick branches suggested by parents or coaching centers. It’s common for parents to guide their children without a clear understanding of the situation. This can lead to students discovering that their chosen branch isn’t suitable, causing stress,” he said. Professor Santanu Chaudhury also highlights the rising psychological impact on students when there’s a mismatch between expectations and reality. He advises parents not to impose their ambitions on their children, recognising this as a growing issue affecting students on many campuses.

In fact, you don’t have to join coaching classes to do well in JEE Mains. Many students have demonstrated that self-study, dedication, and a deep understanding of the exam pattern and syllabus can be effective strategies for success even without formal coaching. “While self-directed preparation through meticulous concept comprehension, note-taking, and extensive problem-solving can lead to success in JEE Main, the benefits of coaching cannot be understated. Coaching institutes provide students invaluable support through 24/7 doubt clarification, fostering an immersive learning environment conducive to peer-to-peer learning and real-time access to diverse resources,” said Viijay.

As the JEE Mains 2024 nears, it’s important to regularly revise the concepts and maintain a healthy lifestyle with adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, and regular exercise. “As the examination date approaches, final improvements on your preparation are essential. Concentrate on improving formulas, concepts, and significant subjects. Solve past years’ questions to gain insight into the format of the test and pinpoint areas that need further work. Writing brief notes for easy access can help with a speedy review. Make a healthy lifestyle a priority, making time for breaks and enough sleep, so that you perform at your best on test day,” said Kumar.