ChatGPT not a substitute for human creativity

With the advent of the revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) tool, ChatGPT, teachers are apprehensive that students are utilising it to complete their homework and pen essays without acquiring crucial skills like writing and researching. The ease of exercising this technology can lead to cheating and academic dishonesty, sabotaging the integrity of the education system. A significant number of experts also anticipate that students may become more interested in talking to AI rather than focusing on their classes, thus raising concerns about the influence of ChatGPT on the learning process.

The use of technology by students to deliver academic work that lacks originality can also be considered an act of plagiarism. The practice damages the integrity of the education system as well as the hard work of other students and is deemed an offence in academic institutions.

The outcomes of such actions can negatively impact both the student and the school. Thus, it is crucial for students to comprehend the implications of using technology for academic dishonesty and should refrain from doing so.

It is also important to note that while the quality of language generated by ChatGPT may be impressive, the accuracy and validity of the information delivered cannot be validated. Furthermore, the prospect of incorrect answers poses a substantial risk to academic success and should not be relied upon.

Citing this, the RV University of Bangalore banned the usage of ChatGPT in January this year. The university rolled out a policy termed, ‘Fair use of AI Agents’ that underlined potential disciplinary action for those who use AI for assessments.

On the flip side, AI tools like ChatGPT can play a considerable role in enhancing education delivery. Rather than being anxious about the probable negative effects of ChatGPT on student work, educators should evaluate its benefits in enabling students to structure their ideas and opinions more effectively.

Educators can incorporate AI tools into their lesson plans, much like they would instruct students on conducting research on Google or composing professional emails. By offering detailed instructions and guidance on how to leverage ChatGPT ethically, they can help students to understand how this tool can be used to optimise their writing process, instead of solely relying on it to forge a finished product without any creative thought.

With this, teachers can allow students to design stronger critical thinking and writing skills, eventually preparing them for a rewarding career journey.

The rapid pace of technological advancement has brought us to the threshold of a future in which the capabilities of AI have the potential to transform the way we engage with various domains, and education is no exception here.

Another important thing to consider is that AI is not a substitute for human creativity or critical thinking as while it may assist with the automated aspects of writing, it cannot imitate the unique insights and perspectives that only humans can offer. The advent of AI, algorithms, and Machine Learning (ML) is inevitable, and it is our responsibility to integrate them responsibly and ethically.

Instead of reacting to this development with a knee-jerk reaction of blanket banning, we should explore how we can leverage the transformative power of AI to improve the learning experience.

The author is the CEO and co-founder of Toprankers