ChatGPT: Boon or bane

Do you want us to believe that you didn’t search ChatGPT even once since its launch in November 2022? A report by Finbold indicates that global Google searches for the word ‘ChatGPT’ have increased to hit a popularity score of 92 as of January 13, 2023. Notably, the term recorded a score of less than 1 as of November 30, 2022, when the tool was launched.

At a time when ChatGPT is making noise globally, some educators welcome the text-based AI tool while others consider it to be a headache for the education system.

Several schools and colleges across the world have already prohibited the use of AI-based programmes. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has banned the use of ChatGPT in Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams. But undoubtedly, the AI-powered chatbot from Silicon Valley startup OpenAI has taken the world by storm. “Some of the major advantages of ChatGPT include providing quick access to information, 24/7 availability, and personalised learning. ChatGPT’s ability to provide prompt, precise, and rational responses is also a huge advantage. However, relying too heavily on the AI system can hinder the development of critical thinking skills among students,” said Dr Minu Madlani, principal, KPB Hinduja College of Commerce and Economics.

Several public schools in New York City and Seattle have banned ChatGPT. Bengaluru-based RV University has issued an advisory against the use of the AI tool. Several other institutions like the International Institute of Information Technology and Dayananda Sagar University are finding ways to prevent students from depending on AI.

ChatGPT is altering the way learning was, especially in terms of upskilling, said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad. According to him, the new AI tool offers a chance to learn more quickly and effectively than ever before.

“Both K–12 education and higher education will be significantly impacted by ChatGPT as it gains pace. While GPT integration within K12 still requires some amount of parental supervision, the higher education segment is better placed to leverage the tech layers it has introduced for driving scalability in learning and also enhancing employability skills for the global workforce,” he said.

Forbes mentioned Ethan Mollick, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania of Business, who sees ChatGPT as having great potential as a “learning companion”.

“ChatGPT can provide students with instant access to information and expert knowledge, which can improve their learning experience. Also, ChatGPT’s ability to analyse and understand a student’s needs can lead to personalised learning experiences. This can help address gaps in knowledge and ensure that students receive the appropriate level of support for their unique learning journey,” said Mayank Singh, co-founder and CEO of Campus 365.

Though educators are concerned about ChatGPT impacting teaching, the chatbot can become an effective tool for research for teachers, and assist them in generating exam questions and grading.

“The teachers can also manage their workload and provide support for students outside of classroom hours. This could lead to more efficient and effective teaching methods, ultimately benefiting students. Also, ChatGPT can facilitate collaboration and communication among students, teachers, and parents, fostering a more connected and supportive educational environment,” said Singh.

Radhika Shrivastava of the Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), highlighted how ChatGPT can become handy when teachers are unavailable. “Students can ask follow-up questions to ChatGPT, so that it proceeds to delve deeper into their interests. The students can practice language, receive feedback, and get help using the AI programme,” she said.

However, she doesn’t rule out that over-dependence on technology can lead to greater damage in a student’s life. “If we depend on technology it could hamper critical thinking skills. This will lead to widening the existing educational gaps. The world is already witnessing a solid need for complex problem-solving skills based on a framework connecting knowledge from interdisciplinary courses, particularly in business. The more reliant students become on ChatGPT, the less likely they are to be able to think creatively and come up with original ideas. As generations progress, their motivation to learn independently may deteriorate, weakening human intelligence,” added Shrivastava.

Dr Madlani echoed similar sentiments and said how dependence on ChatGPT to solve problems can impede students’ capacity to think autonomously and find solutions on their own. “Although ChatGPT can serve as a helpful resource for students, it must be used ethically and as a complementary tool to traditional learning approaches, rather than a substitute for them,” she said.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to understand that ChatGPT will not always be authentic. The answers can be biased and may not always be accurate or reliable.

In fact, ChatGPT itself mentions: “May occasionally generate incorrect information. May occasionally produce harmful instructions or biased content. Limited knowledge of world and events after 2021.”

“If students rely solely on ChatGPT for learning, they may be exposed to incorrect or outdated information. This can affect their academic performance and hinder their ability to apply accurate information in real-world situations,” said Singh.

While ChatGPT has the potential to revolutionise education with personalised learning and real-time feedback, educators fear the AI-powered tool can aid in cheating and plagiarism.

“ChatGPT can generate text that is grammatically correct, coherent, and contextually relevant, which can make it difficult for teachers to detect whether a student has written the work themselves. This could lead to an increase in academic misconduct, with students using ChatGPT to create assignments that are not their work. However, it is important to note that ChatGPT itself is not the problem. The issue lies with how it is used. If students are taught to use ChatGPT ethically, as a tool to supplement their learning and research, rather than as a substitute for it, then it can be a useful resource,” said Dr Madlani.

Shrivastava admitted there is a legitimate concern among teachers about students using the free and accessible tool as a substitute for Wikipedia to complete homework. However, she quoted Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, saying, “ChatGPT is incredibly limited but good enough at some things to give the impression of greatness.”

“We shouldn’t rely on it for anything significant. Teaching digital literacy early and emphasising the importance of critically assessing information is vital for today’s teachers,” said Shrivastava.