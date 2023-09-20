Charting a sustainable future

From promoting UN Global Compact Network India’s (GCNI) 10 principles and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among various stakeholders to expanding the outreach in the eastern region through a collaborative approach with various business chambers and associations, Indo-British Scholars’ Association (IBSA) recently hosted an interactive roundtable session with members from the UN Global Compact Network India at the British Club, Kolkata.

Members from different industries such as tea, engineering, hospitality, tourism, education, information technology and consultancy attended the session. At the meeting, increased awareness and capacity building on the UN GCNI’s 10 principles and its 17 SDGs and upcoming projects of UN GCNI were discussed.

Ratnesh Jha, executive director, UN GCNI said, “We are thankful to the IBSA for hosting us in Kolkata to help us amplify our eastern region outreach. We are excited about the potential for joint collective action that will empower us to integrate sustainability into their practices,” he said.

Saptarshi Kar, secretary, Indo-British Scholars’ Association said, “We hope that through this roundtable conference, IBSA will be able to expand our outreach in the eastern region with several industry bodies and associations. We would like to promote the UN GCNI’s principles and Sustainable Development Goals amongst the industry stakeholders.”