CHALLENGES AHEAD

Despite government efforts to improve schools, provide basic amenities and hire more skilled teachers, the school dropout rate remains a challenge. UNESCO reported that 40% of school-aged children lack education in a language they understand, and the digital divide continues to be a concern for educators. “India’s education sector faces persistent challenges despite recent advancements. Ensuring equitable access remains a key issue, with rural and marginalised communities lacking quality infrastructure, trained teachers, and digital connectivity. High dropout rates, especially among girls, are driven by socio-economic barriers, early marriage, and inadequate sanitation in schools.

The digital divide further limits access to online education, making initiatives like the National Digital University less effective for underserved areas,” said Prakash of The Millennium Schools. The digital divide disproportionately affects women and marginalised groups, limiting their access to education and opportunities, said Shrivastava. He further informed how gender stereotypes in course selection and career paths continue to restrict student choices, making inclusivity an ongoing struggle. “Teacher training, particularly on inclusive and student-centric teaching methods, remains underfunded and inconsistent. Moreover, mental health initiatives, though increasing, need greater integration into the academic structure to support holistic growth. Systemic challenges like limited representation of women in leadership roles highlight the need for a stronger focus on gender inclusivity,” he said. Dr Aggarwal of BSM Hyderabad sheds light on how the research output remains neglected in Indian business schools, except for the top 30-40 institutions. “India’s public R&D spending, currently at 0.7% of GDP, should be increased to at least 2%. Developing research acumen can significantly enhance a student’s employability skills. Critical thinking and problem-solving skills, highly valued by employers, can improve a student’s employability prospects. By focusing on these avenues, we can strengthen the foundation of India’s education system,” he said.