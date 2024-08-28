Certificate programme in ML & Deep Learning from IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi has launched the fourth batch of its certificate programme in Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning. This programme is designed to equip professionals with the latest skills and in-depth knowledge required to excel in the rapidly evolving domain of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).



As AI and ML technologies continue to transform various industries, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals who can leverage these technologies effectively. The global ML market size was valued at USD 19.45 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD

188.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.47% from 2023 to 2030. In India, the ML market is expected to experience similarly remarkable growth, with a CAGR of 36.11% from 2024 to 2030, reaching a market volume of USD 17.87 billion by 2030.

Through this programme, learners will develop proficiency in efficient Python programming, mastering the skills to effectively load and pre-process data from both online and offline databases using the Pandas library. Furthermore, they will delve into the fundamental principles and challenges of ML, designing and training neural networks with the powerful Keras and TensorFlow modules.

Know the details:

Duration: 6 months

Mode: Interactive Learning (IL) platform and Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode

Timing: 76 hours each of online & self-paced learning