Certificate programme in Applied Data Science & AI at IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi has announced the launch of its second batch of the Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & Artificial Intelligence: From Fundamentals to Deployment enabling learners to write production-grade Python, engineer and analyse data, build and evaluate ML and deep-learning models and deploy responsible AI solutions with MLOps, culminating in an industry-facing capstone.

This six-month programme, offered under IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP), offers a comprehensive grounding in ML and AI principles and applications. These have now become central to growth across organisations, with sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, education, transportation and entertainment reaping substantial benefits from integrating data-driven decision-making into their processes and services.

The programme is highly recommended for aspiring data scientists and AI enthusiasts, technology and analytics professionals seeking to upskill or pivot, engineers and technologists applying AI in industry settings, and students and researchers aiming to deepen expertise in applied AI and data science for academic or research objectives.

Know the details

* Course to be delivered in a Direct-to-Device format through live and interactive online classes

* Programme comprises 72 hours of live lectures, a 40-hour capstone, practical tutorials

* On successful completion, participants will receive e-certificates issued by CEP, IIT Delhi

* The learner must fulfil all the criteria to be eligible for the e-certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi