Certificate Course on Zero Liquid Discharge from Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University, under the faculty of Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, Law & Management (FISLM), has just launched a Professional Certificate Course on Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), a pioneering initiative to address the critical challenge of industrial wastewater management through advanced, sustainable solutions. The course aims to build technical capacity among engineers, science postgraduates, and industry professionals to promote environmentally responsible water practices.

“The course was conceived by the Global Jadavpur University Alumni Foundation (GJUAF), California, USA and developed collaboratively with four Schools/departments of Jadavpur University (under the faculty of FISLM) -Water Resources Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Environmental Studies, and Civil Engineering. GJUAF is sponsoring the program for three years, with the possibility of extending support for another two. The cost of running the program for three years is USD 60,000. GJUAF has received a generous donation of USD 54,000 from Chemical Engineering (‘67) alumnus Debasish Mukhopadhyay (California, USA), which is funding this initiative,” said Dr Ranjit Chakravorti, President, GJUAF.

The eight-month full-time programme will include classroom learning and industry exposure. Each student will receive a monthly internship stipend of Rs 8,000 during the course and an additional Rs 2,000 per month during the industry visit.

“The course has been designed following the recent guideline of UGC to offer ‘Apprentice embedded educational programme’. The students will spend 50 % of the programme duration at the identified industries on ZLD technology and its applications. The hands-on training and practical experience that the students receive at the industries will enhance their employability by bridging the gap between academic learning and industry needs and make them globally competent on the subject,” Prof (Dr.) Amitava Datta, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University.