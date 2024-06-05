The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry has joined hands with Sister Nivedita University (SNU), Kolkata, to offer a short-term certificate course in German under the guidance of Prof Subir Dhar, Director, School of International Languages, SNU. The course, which will start from June 15, 2024, onwards, is designed for entrepreneurs, business professionals and individuals who want to explore opportunities in the fields of business, tourism and education.

The course will emphasize on the development of the German language. All lesson plans and necessary teaching materials along with PDFs will be provided. Regular notes will also be given in class by the teachers. The course will enable the learners to build association and strengthen relationships with the overseas collaborators.

Course details:



* Classes will be on immersive mode

* Date of commencement: June 15, 2024

* Duration: 60 hrs

* Classes on: Saturdays and Sundays

* Mode: Online and few face-to-face classes

* Certification: Jointly by SNU & BCC&I

* Course fees: Rs 9000 + GST