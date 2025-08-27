CEO speaks: Your Resume Is Your First Pitch. Make It Count

In my role, I interview hundreds of candidates every year. They come with different qualifications, job experiences, and aspirations, yet their resumes often end up sounding remarkably alike. This sameness is not only uninspiring but also unhelpful for candidates who may be talented and capable. A resume is meant to make you stand out. Too often, it ends up doing the exact opposite.

One of the biggest reasons resumes sound the same is because of overused, and often abused templates. Candidates download a standard format, slot in the details, and assume it will do the work of impressing the recruiter. But what comes through instead is a stream of generic phrases: hardworking, team player, result oriented. These words appear so frequently that they have lost their meaning. Can you ever imagine the toll on the recruiter who goes through hundreds of resumes that appear to repeat the same cliched language? They don’t tell us anything about who you are or what you’ve done!

Another common pitfall is placing the spotlight on your degrees rather than your skills. Yes, your degree is important, but in today’s world, it is at best only the entry ticket. What matters far more is what you can actually do. Can you solve problems, work with others, handle change, or learn new technologies quickly? Employers want to see evidence of skills in action, not just the qualifications you have earned.

The sheer absence of the art of storytelling is rather unfortunate. You need to tell us how you have made a difference, how you overcame challenges, how you added value, how you made something better! When we evaluate resumes, what stands out is clarity, authenticity and a clear sense of contribution. For example, instead of saying “led a team successfully,” it is far more impactful to write, “led a team of five to deliver a project two weeks ahead of schedule, improving client satisfaction scores by 20 percent.” That level of specificity instantly makes an impression. It shows not only what you did but also why it mattered. This lingers in our minds and gives us the reason to want to speak to you!

We also look beyond titles and fancied designations to the skills and experiences that shaped the individual. A part-time retail associate who managed to improve sales through customer engagement may have developed sharper communication and problem-solving skills than someone with a fancier job title who sat around at the headquarters. It is the substance of your experience that counts, not the label attached to it.

In a world where technology adoption is changing workplaces faster than ever, adaptability is fundamental! A candidate who has invested in learning new skills, completed online certifications, or taken on fresh projects demonstrates an ability to reinvent themselves. That quality is invaluable in a time when industries are being disrupted almost overnight, thanks to the relentless onslaught of technologies, especially AI.

Often overlooked but highly revealing are the “extracurriculars” and passion projects that you include. Organizing a cultural fest or leading a college club of your choice tells us a great deal about initiative, leadership, and creativity. These experiences are not “extra” at all; they are real indicators of how you work, how you lead, and how you solve problems.

And of course, the presentation matters. Please refrain from treating your resume as your biography. Five pages filled with cliches are far less effective than two crisp pages that highlight your best work. You almost never need more than those two pages. A focused, well-written resume signals respect for the recruiter’s time and confidence in your own story!

Never forget, a resume is your pitch in written form. It is not just about getting past the first screening; it is about showing why you are the right fit. Too many candidates prepare to pass exams or clear interviews but forget to prepare for this crucial first step — presenting themselves with clarity and conviction. A resume is the first handshake with an employer. If it feels like every other handshake, it fails to create a connection.

The resumes that catch our attention are the ones that combine competence with character. They balance technical achievements with personal drive. They do not hide behind grand adjectives but reveal real strengths through lived, real examples. They may not look perfect in design, but they must feel authentic in spirit!

So the next time you update your resume, pause for a moment and ask: does this sound like me, or does it sound like everyone else? If it feels like the latter, that is where your work should begin. A resume should not echo the crowd — it should amplify YOU!

The author is the Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University and Group CEO, Techno India Group. A visionary leader, he is shaping future-ready institutions and inspiring students to lead with purpose