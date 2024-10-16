CEO speaks: When I Came Close to ‘Living God’ Ratan Tata

There are moments in life when words simply fail you. Your mind fills with countless thoughts, yet you can’t seem to express any of them. I experienced this on October 9, 2024, as I sat in the lounge of New Delhi airport, waiting for my flight to New York. It was then that I heard the news… Ratan Tata, the beloved chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, had passed away at 86 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. I boarded the Air India flight, part of the Tata Group, still in shock. The in-flight announcements paid tribute to him, and I felt an overwhelming sense of loss. A heaviness settled in my throat, a feeling all too familiar when you lose someone close.



For me, and for so many entrepreneurs, Ratan Tata was not just a business leader… he was a beacon of wisdom, a mentor who led by example, a visionary who showed us the value of honesty and hard work. He wasn’t like other leaders. His humility, resilience, compassion, and quiet strength made him someone we could all look up to. He wasn’t just shaping companies, he was shaping the soul of the nation.

His passing felt like a personal loss, as if I had lost someone who had quietly been there, inspiring me along the way. When you look up to someone your entire life and finally meet them, it leaves a mark that stays with you. Last year Sister Nivedita University awarded him an honorary Doctor of Literature degree at our inaugural convocation. Given his declining health, he couldn’t attend the event in Kolkata. So, Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, Founder & Managing Director, Techno India Group, Biplab Ganguly, and I went to meet him at his home in Mumbai.

It was one of the most emotional days of my life, standing before a man I had idolised for so long. There, in his presence, I saw the quiet grace of a leader whose influence reached far beyond what words could ever express. In those precious 45 minutes, I learnt just how humble a person can be. Throughout my professional life, I had always looked up to him as a model of leadership and integrity. His strength during the darkest times, the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, showcased the kind of leader he was. He stood at the Colaba end of the Taj Hotel, one of the crown jewels of the Tata Group, and promised to rebuild, to stand by the families of those who had lost their lives or were injured. His empathy for his people made him not just a corporate leader, but a leader of the masses.

Before our meeting in Mumbai, we felt a bit apprehensive. Being from West Bengal, we wondered how he would react, especially given that his dream of launching the Nano in Bengal hadn’t come to fruition. But all our worries faded the moment we met him. He welcomed us with warmth, humility, and positivity. He spoke with genuine affection for the people of Bengal and appreciated their talent and brilliance. There was a sadness in his voice when he said he wished he could have done more for them. That day, I saw not just a great businessman, but a highly compassionate human being who truly cared about people. This memory will stay with me forever.

In today’s fast-paced business world, people achieve success through innovation and hard work, but Tata stood apart by never compromising on his ethics, values, or empathy for others. In a dog-eat-dog world where it’s common to step over others on the way to the top, Tata’s philosophy was different. He put people first. He believed in sustainable leadership. His companies created workplaces where employees were genuinely valued, not treated as machines. Unlike today’s trend of over-promising and under-delivering, Tata only promised what he believed in and always ensured he delivered.

I’ll never forget the day we met him in Mumbai. It was raining heavily, and despite his frail health, he still made the effort to come up to the staircase to see us off. As we drove away, I looked back and saw him still standing there, waving goodbye. It was such an emotional moment for me, almost as if I had seen a living god. That simple gesture reflected his humility and care, showing that true greatness lies not just in achievements but in how you treat others. As one of the country’s greatest philanthropists, his generosity touched millions of lives. Though born in India, he became a global citizen.

Tata’s life serves as a guide for leaders, students, and anyone who seeks to make a difference. His humility and generosity left behind a legacy that not only improved lives but also transformed the nation. His friendship with Shantanu Naidu, a millennial, showed that connection knows no age, proving that shared values and kindness can bridge any gap.

He was a decision maker. Tata once said, “I don’t believe in making the right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right.” This teaches us that happiness comes from taking responsibility and working hard to make things better. He always chose the harder but honest path, knowing that it might take more effort, but it would protect his dignity and self-respect. He often said, “Never compromise on your values and principles, even if it’s the hard way.”

In a world full of competition and jealousy, Tata stood out as a rare gem. If we can follow even a little of his example, we can shine too. As we mourn his loss, let’s remember his life and the lessons he shared. By living with integrity, we can truly honour his memory.

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery