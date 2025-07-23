CEO speaks: What I’d tell a 17-year-old today: Don’t just earn degrees, design your destiny

As the CEO of the Techno India Group, I have had countless opportunities over the last five years to interact with 17-year-olds, their anxious parents, and teachers across the length and breadth of Bengal. These conversations have been illuminating and often, deeply troubling. At an age when life should be about curiosity, exploration, and excitement for the future, I see so many students weighed down by the crushing burden of entrance exams, societal expectations, peer comparisons, and family pressures. Bright minds who are already tired of chasing a dream that isn’t their own. It’s as if they are on a conveyor belt, moving relentlessly towards a conventional degree, not because they truly want it but because everyone around them believes that’s the only way forward!

What I want to tell every 17-year-old reading this column is simple but profound: don’t chase a degree just for the sake of it. Design your destiny instead. Degrees, no matter how prestigious, are merely tools. They might open doors, but they cannot guarantee fulfilment, happiness or even long-term success. Your true destination in life should not be about the certificate you hang on your wall, it should be about building a life and career that resonates with your passions, talents and inner calling.

In fact, the first question you must ask yourself is not “What degree should I pursue?” but “What excites me so much that I can dedicate my life to it?” If you are passionate about coding, architecture, or even playing the sarod, then that is where your energy should flow.

History is filled with inspiring examples of people who followed their hearts and built extraordinary careers outside the conventional track. Think of AR Rahman, who transformed Indian music by following his love for sound and composition. Or someone like Virat Kohli, who chose cricket over academics and became a global icon. Closer to the digital world, entrepreneurs like Byju Raveendran, who created one of India’s most successful edtech platforms, or Tanmay Bhat, who built a creative empire in comedy and content, show us that new-age careers can be carved out of sheer passion and determination.

We live in an age where technology has erased boundaries and created boundless opportunities. You can be a graphic designer for clients halfway across the globe while sitting in your room in Kolkata. You can launch a YouTube channel, write a bestselling e-book or design the next hit mobile app without ever stepping into a traditional office. Careers in arts, humanities, digital content, gaming, music production, and even sustainable fashion are not just viable, they are thriving.

AI, the gig economy, and rapid digitalisation are rewriting the rules of work. Degrees alone cannot keep pace with this change. What employers and clients seek today is skill, creativity, and adaptability, qualities that no degree can guarantee but which you can cultivate by continuously learning and evolving.

If I were to give you a formula for building a meaningful and successful life, it would rest on three powerful traits: curiosity, creativity and compassion. Curiosity pushes you to keep learning, asking questions, and staying relevant even as the world changes rapidly. Creativity enables you to think differently, solve problems uniquely, and stand out from the crowd. Compassion reminds you that true success is not just about personal gain but about contributing positively to the world around you. When you build your life around these pillars, you are future-proofing your career but much more importantly, your happiness and fulfilment.

Too many young people blindly follow what their peers or parents tell them, picking degrees and careers they have no real interest in. I urge you to break free from this herd mentality. If you want to become a real estate developer, a wildlife photographer, or even a professional gamer, then do it. But do it with focus, discipline, and relentless hard work. Your passion must be backed by skill. Start early, find mentors and knowledgeable people who can guide you, take up internships, side projects, or short online courses to build your expertise, and pick up new skills that align with your dream.

In today’s AI-driven, innovation-led world, no career is “safe” just because of a degree. The only way to stay relevant is to keep learning and reinventing yourself. Whether it’s through online platforms, workshops, or hands-on projects, commit to being a lifelong learner. At 17, your journey is just beginning. Don’t let fear or societal expectations dictate your path. Remember, your future is not defined by your degree, but by the skills you nurture, the passion you pursue, and the impact you create.

So, if I were to leave you with one message, it would be this: dream big, work hard and build a life that excites you. The future is not something that happens to you, it’s something that you create!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery