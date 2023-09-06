CEO speaks: Veterinary Sciences: Not just a career but a calling

In the heart of India’s bustling cities and serene rural landscapes, a silent but thriving revolution is taking place, one that encompasses the care of our closest animal companions, both as livestock as well as pets. In this era of urban prosperity and rural rejuvenation, where pets are cherished as family members, and animal produce graces our tables more frequently, the opportunities for passionate and dedicated individuals in these fields have never been more promising. The veterinary sciences offer opportunities in dynamic fields where compassion, innovation, and the pursuit of a sustainable future drive fulfilling careers.

Let us consider the rising trends of pet ownership in our country. As of 2022, India has witnessed a substantial increase in pet ownership, with over 20 million pet dogs and a significant number of cats, birds, and small mammals. This is a natural consequence of India’s march towards economic prosperity as the country’s middle class surges past the 430 million mark, individuals are empowered to indulge and spend on their animal companions. And with the rise in pet populations comes the inevitable need to attend to their health and well-being as well!

India is also witnessing phenomenal growth in the livestock and fisheries sector. As of 2022, India boasted a substantial livestock sector, comprising over 193 million cattle and approximately 110 million buffaloes. It stood as the world’s largest milk producer, producing more than 220 million metric tons of milk annually, while the poultry industry showed rapid expansion with significant broiler chicken and egg production. Meat production, particularly in poultry, goat, and sheep segments, also witnessed substantial growth.

In the fisheries sector, India maintained its status as the third largest in fish production, reaching over 16 million metric tons in 2021-22! Veterinary scientists in India play a pivotal role in the livestock and fisheries industry, offering expertise that spans disease management, animal health, genetics, nutrition, and welfare. They work tirelessly to maintain the health of livestock and fish populations through disease surveillance, biosecurity measures, and innovative reproductive technologies.

A career in veterinary sciences opens up a world of opportunities. Here are some exciting career paths within this field:

Clinical Practice: This is the most traditional path where veterinarians provide healthcare to animals in clinics or hospitals. Increasing pet ownership has driven a rapid rise in such clinics in urban India.

Research and Development: If you have a passion for discovery, you can contribute to the advancement of veterinary medicine through research.

Wildlife Conservation: Protect endangered species and conserve wildlife by working with governmental or non-profit organisations.

Livestock Management: Play a crucial role in ensuring the health and well-being of animals in the agriculture and dairy industry.

Pet Nutrition: Formulate nutritious diets for pets and farm animals, addressing the growing interest in animal nutrition.

Public Health: Work at the intersection of animal and human health, preventing the spread of zoonotic diseases.

Pharmacologists: Developing medicines and vaccines for animals to ensure their well-being.

India boasts world-class universities that offer cutting-edge veterinary science programmes. Some of the leading institutions include:

Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI): Located in Bareilly, IVRI is one of Asia’s premier institutes for veterinary science.

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS): Renowned for its comprehensive programmes in veterinary and animal sciences.

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU): Located in Ludhiana, it offers a wide range of veterinary courses.

Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU): Known for its excellence in animal sciences and veterinary education.

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU): A pioneer in veterinary education in South India.

The veterinary sciences are rooted in empathy and compassion, offering the chance to make a tangible difference in the lives of animals and their human companions. If you have a passion for animals and a desire to contribute to their well-being, veterinary sciences are a perfect fit for you. Remember, it’s not just a career, it’s a calling.

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)