CEO speaks: Twice the Opportunity: UGC’s New Biannual Admissions Policy

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in India has recently announced a groundbreaking policy that allows universities to offer admissions twice a year. This initiative marks a significant shift in the Indian higher education landscape, aligning it with global educational practices. While the system introduces numerous benefits, it also brings forth certain challenges that need to be addressed thoughtfully.



One of the primary advantages of this system is the increased flexibility it offers to students. In countries where biannual admissions are the norm, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, students enjoy the freedom to take breaks in their education and return without losing momentum. This flexibility is crucial for students who may need to pause their studies for personal, financial, or health reasons. It ensures that life’s unexpected turns do not permanently derail their academic and professional aspirations. They can now return to their studies without waiting for an entire academic year, ensuring that their education continues seamlessly.

Another significant benefit is the opportunity for students to earn while they learn. In many countries, students often work part-time both to support themselves as well as gain valuable work experience. In the USA, I often met students from reputed universities who had taken a break to pursue a job or an internship of their choice. In India, where higher education has historically been government-funded and highly subsidised, the pressure to earn while studying has been less pronounced. However, with the rise of private higher education and its associated costs, such flexibility becomes increasingly important and is long overdue in our country. Students can take breaks to work and save money, then return to complete their degrees within a stipulated timeline, say 7-8 years. This aspect needs serious consideration by the authorities concerned.

The biannual admissions process also allows students the flexibility to switch streams more easily if they discover that their initial choice does not align with their interests or career goals, without wasting a full academic year. This adaptability can lead to more fulfilling and successful educational experiences, as students are not trapped in courses that do not resonate with their passions or strengths. Even though this facet of our education system has seldom been discussed with the gravity that it deserves, this is a pressing concern for a very large section of the young citizens of our country who enter the higher education system every year. Perhaps this new system shall be able to assuage half their time—and their pain!

Implementing such a novel idea in India will undoubtedly require a shift in mindset among all stakeholders, including administrative officials, parents, and students. The established system, which has operated on a rigid annual admission schedule, will most definitely face disruption. Administrative processes will need to be adapted to handle the increased frequency of admissions, including scheduling, resource allocation, and student support services. Parents and students, accustomed to the traditional system, may initially resist this change. There will be a need for comprehensive awareness campaigns to educate them about the benefits of biannual admissions and how it can lead to a more flexible and dynamic learning environment.

The biannual admissions policy has the potential to foster a free-thinking learning environment, promoting critical thinking and creativity. By allowing students to take breaks, switch streams, and engage in practical work experiences, the policy encourages a more holistic approach to education. This flexibility can lead to a more engaged and motivated student body, ready to tackle real-world challenges with innovative solutions.

Implementing a biannual admissions cycle introduces significant administrative challenges for universities, requiring a comprehensive restructuring of academic calendars, synchronised course scheduling, and efficient resource management. Universities must invest in infrastructural upgrades and new technologies to handle increased admissions, registration, and student services activities. Faculty members will need to adapt to a more dynamic schedule, and effective management is essential to prevent burnout and maintain teaching quality. Financial implications are also critical, necessitating strategic investments and potential funding from government or private sources. Robust student support systems and clear communication channels will be essential to guide students through the new process and ensure they maximise the flexibility and opportunities offered by this system.

India stands on the brink of a new era in higher education. This transformative process was kicked off with the NEP 2020 and followed through with the guidelines for entry of foreign universities in India. The biannual admissions system will take this global adaptation and integration of our education systems forward. Through this change we can create a more inclusive, adaptable, and forward-thinking educational system that empowers students to pursue their dreams with confidence and resilience. The journey may be challenging, but the destination promises a brighter future for the next generation of Indian students!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery