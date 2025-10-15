CEO speaks: The Three Questions That Guide Every Big Decision

In my dual role as the Group CEO of Techno India Group and the Vice Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, I often find myself standing at crossroads that demand difficult decisions — some financial, some academic, and many deeply human. Each choice can shape the direction of thousands of students, teachers, and families who place their trust in our institutions. Over time, I’ve realised that experience, data, and advice — valuable as they are — can only take you so far. What truly helps me navigate complexity is reflection. And to reflect, I rely on three simple but powerful questions. They’ve become my compass. Before taking any big decision, I pause and ask myself: Why am I doing this? Who does it benefit? And will I be proud of these five years from now?

These questions may sound simple, almost obvious. But they hold surprising depth. They help me look beyond the noise, strip away ego and urgency, and arrive at clarity.

The first question I always ask is “Why am I doing this?” Intention is the foundation of every meaningful decision. Before greenlighting a new university initiative, launching a programme or entering a new partnership, I ask myself why. Is it aligned with our long-term mission, or am I being swayed by pressure, prestige, or the fear of missing out? Students face a similar dilemma every day. Should you take that course because it truly excites you, or because everyone else is doing it? When you are clear about your why, decisions become lighter, cleaner, and more authentic. You stop chasing validation and start pursuing purpose. That single shift — from approval to purpose — can change your entire trajectory.

The second question is “Who does this benefit?” This one keeps me grounded. As a leader, it’s easy to be seduced by numbers, optics, or short-term gains. But when I ask who benefits, I’m forced to think of people, not just outcomes. Does this choice serve our students, teachers, and communities, or is it driven by convenience? Does it make life easier for the people who depend on us, or just look good in a report? When decisions are made with empathy, they endure.

For students, this question is equally transformative. Before joining a club, volunteering for a project, or choosing an internship, ask yourself who benefits. Is this just about padding your resume, or does it help someone beyond you? Paradoxically, the more your decisions uplift others, the more they uplift you. Purpose and self-interest are not opposites — they are two sides of the same coin. The greatest satisfaction often comes from knowing your choices created value for someone else.

The third question I ask is “Will I be proud of this five years from now?” This question adds time as a filter and time is the most honest judge of all. When I imagine looking back at a decision years later, the noise fades away. Popularity, convenience, even profit become secondary. What matters is integrity. Will I be able to look back and feel proud of this decision, not just for its outcome, but for the intent and courage behind it? For students, this is a powerful lens. Every career move, every friendship, every stand you take, all of it will age differently depending on the values that guided it. Ask yourself if the decision

you’re making today will still feel right when the excitement fades. If the answer is yes, it’s probably the right one.

What these three questions really do is create a pause — a moment between the impulse to act and the decision to commit. And in today’s world, that pause is becoming extinct. We live in an age of instant everything — instant replies, instant groceries, instant gratification. We are rewarded for speed, not depth. But good decisions rarely come from haste. They come from stillness. That one quiet moment of thought can change not just an outcome, but your entire direction.

Ultimately, all our lives — whether we lead institutions or are just starting our journeys — are the sum total of the decisions we make. Titles, success, recognition — they are all byproducts of choices. So, the real question is not how many decisions you make, but how thoughtfully you make them.

The next time you find yourself at a crossroads — choosing a career, a friend circle, a belief, or a goal — pause for a moment and ask yourself the same three questions. If you can answer these with honesty, you’ll find that clarity always follows. Because good decisions don’t come from luck or intellect alone — they come from awareness. And awareness begins when you start asking the right questions!

The author is the Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University and Group CEO, Techno India Group. A visionary leader, he is shaping future-ready institutions and inspiring students to lead with purpose