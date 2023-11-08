CEO speaks: The Digital Playground: Careers in Gaming & Mobile App Design

In today’s fast-paced world of technology enablement and digital entertainment, the fields of gaming and mobile app designing have emerged as exciting and lucrative career choices all over the world. The esports sector is rapidly transforming into a powerful economic force, and countries like Japan and South Korea are leading the way. Again, from entertainment and e-commerce to education and healthcare — mobile apps are also rapidly transforming every aspect of our lives and undoubtedly, there is a world of opportunity that awaits aspiring students who plan to pursue careers in these fields!

Esports or electronic sports, has evolved from a niche interest to a booming global industry. As per estimates, the global gaming market was valued at $245.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $682 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.6%. In recent years, esports tournaments and leagues are drawing massive audiences and substantial investments. At the just concluded Gamers8 tournament in Saudi Arabia, the prize pool reached a staggering $45 million — the largest in esports history! Prince MBS also announced that the Saudis, in their professed ambition to out-compete the current stalwarts like Japan and South Korea in the international gaming space, shall host an annual Esports World Cup to be held in Riyadh starting in the summer of 2024.

The mobile app industry has also witnessed remarkable expansion. With the time we spend on our mobile devices ever on the rise — and with our increasing dependence on our mobiles for everything from fitness regimes to grocery — mobile apps are fast emerging as a dominant force in the coding world. The global mobile application market was valued at $208.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $777.4 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 14.4%. Combine this with the fact that global smartphone connections are expected to rise from almost 6.4 billion in 2022 to 7.7 billion by 2028 and that smartphone-only internet users will probably account for around 80% of global internet usage in the same period — the career possibilities for mobile app developers seem limitless indeed!

Career options in game design encompass roles like game designer, level designer, game artist, writer/scriptwriter, developer/programmer, audio designer, QA tester, producer/project manager, and many more. On the other hand, mobile app development offers careers as app developers (iOS and Android), UI/UX designers, testers, product managers, marketers, analytics specialists, and entrepreneurs. These dynamic fields provide diverse opportunities for those interested in creating engaging interactive experiences, and the choice of roles depends on individual interests and preferences.

Another interesting aspect is that the phenomenal growth of the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) industries presents new horizons for those with the skills to create immersive experiences. There is a strong convergence of skill sets required in game design and AR/VR design as well as interactive mobile app development — significantly broadening career opportunities for enthusiastic students.

Several countries offer advanced courses in game design with notable programmes in universities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, South Korea, Australia, Japan and Germany. These programmes include undergraduate and postgraduate options, specialising in various aspects of game design and development, providing students with the skills and knowledge to enter the dynamic and growing field of game design. Similarly, there is a diverse array of courses and programmes for mobile app development. These offerings include traditional Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in computer science, specialised app development schools, coding bootcamps, online courses on platforms like Coursera and edX, vendor-specific training from companies like Apple and Google, and community colleges with affordable options.

In India as well, several universities and institutions offer programmes in game designing and development. Notable options include the National Institute of Design (NID), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) etc. Mobile app development continues to be a subset of standard computer science courses across renowned universities — both public and private.

If you’re a student looking for a career with global possibilities, then look no further. With the right skills and determination, you can become a driving force in shaping the future of technology and entertainment globally! The possibilities are limitless, and the journey is bound to be an exciting one!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)