CEO speaks: The Art of Ambience: The Ever-Evolving World of Interior Design

Interior design is a unique discipline — interweaving aesthetics and functionality into spaces that not only captivate the eye but also enrich the human experience. It is the perfect marriage of creativity and practicality where designers breathe life into spaces, shaping atmospheres that resonate with personality as well as practicality of purpose.

Interior design themes vary widely internationally, showcasing a rich tapestry of styles that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. From the clean lines and natural elements of Scandinavian design to the eclectic vibrancy of Boho-chic, and the timeless elegance of traditional and contemporary aesthetics, each theme offers a unique visual language for crafting living spaces. Whether it’s the industrial allure of exposed brick or the simplicity of minimalist design, professional interior designers create and curate spaces that reflect personal style, cultural influences, and the ever-evolving trends in the world of design.

Once exclusively a concept of the Western world and reserved only for the wealthy in India, interior design is experiencing a strong demand upsurge in our country. Evolving lifestyles, urbanization, globalization, and a growing middle class with disposable incomes are the primary drivers. Increased exposure to international design trends, a surge in real estate development, both commercial as well as residential, and a cultural shift towards valuing aesthetics in addition to functionality have contributed to the rising requirement for professional interior designers in the country. As per industry estimates, the interior design and related services market size in India is expected to grow from $28 billion in 2022 to around $51 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of around 10.3%.

This presents a world full of opportunities for students who wish to pursue careers in this field. At its core, interior design is an art that transforms spaces into immersive experiences, reflecting the unique personalities of those who inhabit and utilise them. Hence, students who have a knack for the fine arts and aesthetics are the perfect fit for such a career.

Interior design offers a spectrum of diverse and rewarding career prospects for students with a passion for creativity and aesthetics. From becoming interior designers specializing in residential or commercial spaces to venturing into niche areas such as sustainable design, lighting design or furniture design, the field provides multiple avenues for specialization and innovation. Other exciting career paths include roles as set designers in the entertainment industry, event designers and colour consultants. With the constant evolution of design trends, interior designers have the flexibility to adapt and explore various niches within the industry, making it a versatile and fulfilling career choice.

In today’s context, in addition to the creative dimensions, interior design also requires the integration of a spectrum of technical aspects crucial for translating artistic visions into functional realities. Civil engineering expertise is essential for comprehending structural components, load-bearing capacities, and spatial configurations while electrical engineering inputs are vital for orchestrating effective lighting plans and integrating technology seamlessly within spaces. Proper planning of air conditioning and HVAC systems is imperative to ensure optimal comfort and climate control. Since interior designers cannot be experts in all these related fields, they must collaborate seamlessly with architects, engineers, and contractors, bridging the gap between aesthetic aspirations and the practicalities of construction. Perhaps it may be beneficial to introduce the basics of all these disciplines into the curriculum for interior design courses to produce more well-rounded professionals.

Interior design courses in India range from diploma programmes to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. Institutes such as the National Institute of Design (NID), Pearl Academy, CEPT University, JD Institute of Fashion Technology and Sister Nivedita University provide various courses encompassing design fundamentals, spatial planning, material studies, and practical applications of design software. These programs often include internships, industry projects, and exposure to evolving design trends, preparing students for diverse career paths in residential and commercial interior design.

Globally, the New York School of Interior Design (NYSID), the Royal College of Art in London, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University’s School of Design and the Florence Design Academy in Italy are other leading institutes for those who desire to study abroad.

A career in interior design is a journey of discovery, a fusion of passion and profession that allows individuals to shape the world — one space at a time. It’s about crafting experiences that linger in the hearts and minds of those who encounter them. Embrace the challenge and let the spaces you design become the testament to your artistic legacy!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)