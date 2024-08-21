CEO speaks: Tackle mid-career crisis: Use self-assessment to find path

Facing a mid-career crisis can be both intimidating and unavoidable. For many professionals, reaching the middle of their career journey often sparks deep reflection and questioning. Are you in a role that no longer brings you satisfaction? This phase of self-reflection reveals the need for change, otherwise, you might miss out on opportunities for a more fulfilling and rewarding career.



In the rapid-paced world of today’s job market, experiencing a mid-career crisis is both common and anticipated. This phase often prompts individuals to reassess their careers for various reasons. Some may find themselves dissatisfied with their current roles, while others seek new challenges or fresh ways to apply their skills. Although this period can be disconcerting, it also presents a valuable opportunity for personal reinvention and renewed direction.

Did you know that the average person will switch careers between 5 and 7 times over their working life? About 30% of the workforce now changes jobs every year. Also, research reveals that over 39% of individuals contemplating a career shift are driven by the prospect of higher pay. Only 14% of Americans feel they have an ideal job and would prefer not to change. In fact, around 70% of working-age individuals are actively seeking new job opportunities.

Remaining in a job that no longer fits can lead to ongoing dissatisfaction, eventually draining your energy and potentially causing burnout and health issues. But then, how can you tell if it’s time for a career change? Continuous unhappiness and a lack of motivation are strong indicators that your role may not align with your ambitions and passions. If your current position offers limited opportunities for growth or skill enhancement, it might be stifling your professional development. Also, stress, anxiety, and even physical health problems can stem from long-term job dissatisfaction. It’s also common to feel envious of colleagues who seem to be advancing in their careers, which can further signal that a change is needed.

The average age for a career change is around 39. At this stage, many professionals may feel a sense of stagnation, which often prompts them to seek new job opportunities. When faced with a mid-career crisis, several proactive strategies can help you navigate this transition. Start by evaluating yourself and your career path. Reflect deeply on your current situation, self-analyse yourself and ask yourself questions like, “What drives me?” “What are my long-term objectives?” and “Does my current role align with my values?” This self-reflection can provide valuable insights into your professional goals and guide you in making informed decisions about your next steps. Self-assessment is crucial for every professional. In today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, staying current is essential. To remain competitive and relevant, it’s important to continually update your skills and knowledge in line with technological advancements. This proactive approach ensures you keep pace with changes and can adapt to new opportunities effectively.

So, it’s important we prioritise and acquire new skills, especially in the era of Artificial Intelligence. Rather than just focusing on advancing within your current career, dedicate time to learning new skills. Engaging in workshops, courses, or conferences related to your field can rekindle your enthusiasm and introduce you to new competencies. Also, connecting with professionals outside your current company or industry can offer fresh insights and broaden your perspective on career growth.

A mid-career crisis can serve as a powerful catalyst for transformation rather than a dead end. By addressing the root causes and strategically managing this phase, you can pave the way for a more rewarding and successful career. Consider Donald Fisher, who, at 40 and with no retail experience, co-founded The Gap with his wife Doris in 1969. The store quickly became a fashion staple, and today, The Gap is a global retail giant. Similarly, Falguni Nayar’s story is inspiring. After 18 years at Kotak Mahindra Capital, she pivoted at age 50 to launch Nykaa, her beauty brand. Now, she is one of India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaires. Then there’s Dhirubhai Ambani, who transitioned from a modest clerk to a leading industrialist in India in just three decades. His remarkable journey was fueled by his bold vision, strategic risk-taking, and exceptional people skills. These examples illustrate how a mid-career shift can lead to extraordinary achievements and fulfillment.

A mid-career change can indeed be daunting, but it’s usually a temporary hurdle compared to the long-term challenges of remaining in an unfulfilling role. Embracing the possibility of starting anew, even later in life, can be intimidating, but it’s entirely achievable with effort and determination. Changing career paths is not only an indication to your growth but also a sign of your commitment to pursuing what genuinely satisfies you. Remember, you’re not alone in this journey. Many have successfully navigated similar transitions and found new paths to fulfillment.

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery