CEO speaks: Sustainable Development: India’s blueprint for a flourishing tomorrow

In a world characterised by rapid industrialisation, escalating pollution and diminishing natural resources, the concept of sustainable development has emerged as a beacon of hope — guiding nations towards a harmonious coexistence of economic growth, social progress, and environmental protection. India, well on its way to be the world’s third largest economy in the near future, needs to embrace this paradigm shift with vigour, recognising the urgency of ensuring a better future for its citizens while safeguarding its natural treasures.

The roots of sustainable development trace back to the 20th century when global awareness about environmental degradation grew. Landmark events like the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm laid the foundation for addressing the intricate connection between development and the environment. The term was formally introduced in 1987 by the Brundtland Commission, defining it as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”.

The need for balancing economic progress with social equity and environmental preservation came to be recognised as paramount.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) form the blueprint for this transformative journey. These 17 goals encompass a wide array of aspirations — from eradicating poverty and hunger to ensuring quality education, clean water, and affordable clean energy. India needs to focus intently on these goals, translating them into actionable plans to uplift its population and secure a sustainable future. The pursuit of sustainable development is not a choice but a necessity in our country. With the world’s largest and ever burgeoning population, coupled with rapid urbanisation, India faces the delicate task of lifting millions out of poverty while mitigating the ecological consequences of rapid economic growth.

The “pillars” of sustainable development, often referred to as the “triple bottom line”, encompass economic, social, and environmental dimensions. The three interconnected pillars comprise:

1. Economic Development: Balancing economic growth with equity and inclusivity, focusing on sectors that create jobs and reduce poverty.

2. Social Inclusion: Ensuring that development benefits all citizens, irrespective of gender, caste, or socioeconomic status, and promoting health, education, and well-being.

3. Environmental Protection: Mitigating the adverse effects of development on the environment through responsible resource management, pollution control, and conservation efforts.

There are numerous case studies in India which highlight the growing awareness and concern shared by ordinary citizens with the SDGs and the three pillars. One such instance is that of Saalumarada Thimmakka, an illiterate woman from Karnataka who, along with her husband, planted and nurtured over 400 banyan trees along a stretch of highway, transforming the barren landscape. From Jadav Payeng, the ‘Forest Man of India’, who single-handedly transformed a barren sandbar into a lush forest, to the ‘Plastic Man of India’ Afroz Shah, who led the world’s largest beach cleanup, these stories highlight the spirit of change and social responsibility being displayed by individuals in addition to the efforts by the government.

For students who aspire to take up the SDGs as a career option, multiple opportunities exist. Institutions like TERI School of Advanced Studies, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Xavier School of Sustainability (XLRI), and more provide specialised courses in areas such as Sustainable Development, Environmental Science, Climate Change, and Natural Resource Management. These programmes equip students with the knowledge and skills to address pressing environmental and social challenges while promoting responsible economic growth.

The journey towards sustainable development in India is both a call to action and a promise of hope. As we tread the path laid out by our forebearers and global commitments, we must remember that the future is not preordained — it is shaped by the choices we make today. By embracing the principles of sustainable development, India can pave the way for a brighter tomorrow, where prosperity is shared, nature thrives, and progress knows no bounds.

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)