CEO speaks: Sociology: Adding value to the wider world

In the pursuit of a fulfilling and prosperous career, many individuals often chart their paths within the confines of traditional choices like engineering, medicine or business. However, there exists a fascinating avenue that, despite being less traversed, can lead to remarkable career growth — sociology. From excelling in public administration to commanding the corporate world, sociology graduates have a wide palette of career options to choose from.

One example of sociology graduates making a significant impact on our lives while having a successful and rewarding career path is the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). IAS officers play a pivotal role in shaping our nation and many of them possess degrees in sociology. The comprehensive understanding of societal dynamics that sociology offers equips IAS officers with a unique and relevant perspective, enabling them to implement policies that benefit society at large.

The journey of a sociology graduate doesn’t stop at public administration. Sociology graduates bring a profound understanding of human behaviour, cultures, and societies to the corporate landscape.

Let us consider a few career paths where sociology graduates enjoy a distinct advantage:

Market Research Analyst: Interpreting consumer behaviour and trends to drive business decisions. Combined with an advanced business degree such as an MBA, sociology graduates can shine in this field of work.

Corporate Human Resource Professionals: Sociology graduates are well-suited for Corporate Human Resources (HR) roles. Their expertise in diversity and inclusion, research, communication, and ethical decision-making equips them to create inclusive workplace environments, address conflicts, and foster positive organizational cultures.

New Media & Social Media Management: A sociology education is highly relevant for new-age professions like social media management and influencer roles, making them adept at crafting effective content strategies, engaging with audiences, and addressing challenges in the dynamic world of social media.

Elderly Care professionals: A sociology background greatly benefits professionals in elderly care by imparting a comprehensive understanding of the social, psychological, and cultural aspects of ageing and the consequent support required by the elderly, both physical as well as emotional.

Social worker: Providing invaluable support to marginalised communities and contributing to social change. This in turn opens up opportunities with multiple national as well as international developmental organizations such as UNICEF, UNHCR etc.

Criminologist: Analyzing the causes of crime and developing strategies for crime prevention. This area of expertise is increasingly being relied upon by investigating agencies all over the world.

Journalist: Investigating and reporting on societal issues. Many national as well as international journalists have backgrounds in sociology.

Academics: Many sociology graduates pursue careers in academia, becoming renowned professors and researchers.

We, as a society, also need to appreciate the importance of integrating sociology into the curriculum of all academic streams, emphasising its role in shaping well-rounded individuals. It provides the context necessary to comprehend the intricate web of human relationships, institutions, and cultures that shape our society. By integrating the basics of sociology across all education streams, we shall produce graduates who are not only experts in their chosen fields but also well-rounded individuals who can address the complex societal challenges of the 21st century.

Knowledge of sociology is also a very powerful tool in the hands of parents. It provides insights into how social and cultural factors impact child development and family dynamics, allowing parents to make informed choices that consider broader societal influences.

Sociology is not just a subject; it’s a beacon of enlightenment guiding individuals toward success and societal betterment. By embracing the power of sociology in our education systems and recognising its significance in various careers, we can empower a new generation of change-makers who will shape a brighter future — both for India as well as the world. So, whether you’re aspiring to be a civil servant, a business leader, or an academician, consider sociology as your guiding star on the path to success!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)