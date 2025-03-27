CEO speaks: SOCIAL-EMOTIONAL LEARNING: THE MISSING LINK IN INDIAN EDUCATION

For a very long time, academic success has been measured through test scores, rote learning and subject-specific expertise. However, as the world becomes increasingly interconnected and complex, research suggests that academic accomplishment alone is not enough. The ability to regulate emotions, communicate effectively, and collaborate with others—broadly encompassed under Social-Emotional Learning (SEL)—is just as crucial as traditional academic knowledge. But can SEL genuinely improve academic performance, or is its impact overstated? While the benefits are significant, challenges in implementation, particularly in a country like India, pose real concerns.

Studies across the world reinforce that students with strong social-emotional skills perform better in school. Research from the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL), USA highlights that students engaged in SEL programmes demonstrate an 11% improvement in academic achievement. SEL enhances cognitive function by improving self-regulation, reducing stress, and increasing students’ ability to focus on learning. In classrooms where SEL is actively practiced, students exhibit better behaviour, with reduced incidents of aggression, bullying, and disruptions. Teachers report higher levels of student engagement and motivation, as learners equipped with emotional intelligence navigate conflicts more effectively and form stronger peer relationships.

Countries such as Finland and Singapore, where SEL is integrated into the curriculum, consistently rank high in global education assessments—not just because of their rigorous academics but also due to their focus on holistic student development. Beyond school, the impact of SEL extends into adulthood. Employers today increasingly prioritise soft skills such as teamwork, adaptability, and emotional resilience—qualities honed through SEL. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report consistently emphasises that emotional intelligence is one of the top skills required for success in the modern workforce.

Despite these advantages, India has been slow to integrate SEL into its education system. A key challenge is the absence of trained educators who can effectively teach emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills. The Indian school system has long prioritised academic rigour over socio-emotional growth, leaving little room for structured SEL programmes. Teachers are already overburdened with syllabus completion and administrative tasks, making it unrealistic to expect them to deliver SEL without proper training and support. Additionally, there exists a widespread perception that SEL is a ‘soft skill’ with little relevance to core academic subjects. This mindset makes it difficult for policymakers and educators to prioritise SEL alongside traditional disciplines like mathematics and science. Another significant barrier is the lack of standardisation. While some private institutions have begun integrating SEL into their curricula, government schools—which cater to the majority of students in India—have largely not adopted structured SEL programmes. Without a national policy framework, the implementation of SEL remains inconsistent.

For SEL to be truly effective, it needs to be seamlessly woven into the existing education framework rather than treated as an add-on. Countries like the USA have successfully embedded SEL into their education systems through initiatives such as Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which encourages states to include SEL in school improvement plans. India can follow a similar approach by incorporating SEL into NEP implementation roadmap. A fundamental requirement for SEL’s success is well-equipped educators. Finland provides an excellent model, where teachers receive formal training on social-emotional development as part of their professional development programmes. India can introduce similar teacher-training modules, either as part of BEd programmes or as continuous learning workshops, to enable educators to integrate SEL into their teaching practices.

While SEL is often associated with early childhood education, its benefits extend into higher education and professional training. Leading institutes of higher education incorporate SEL into university curriculums, preparing students for leadership roles in their respective fields. Indian universities can follow suit by integrating SEL into engineering, business, and medical education to develop well-rounded graduates who can navigate complex workplace dynamics. Also, SEL should not be confined to the classroom. Studies show that when parents actively reinforce SEL at home, children exhibit better emotional regulation and academic performance.

In a country as vast as India, technology can play a crucial role in scaling SEL programme. Digital platforms and AI-powered learning tools can offer interactive SEL modules, making it easier for students in remote areas to access emotional intelligence training. Organisations like the Khan Academy and Coursera already provide online SEL courses; similar initiatives tailored for Indian students could bridge the accessibility gap.

The question is not whether SEL works, but rather how soon India can implement it effectively. As India aspires to become a global knowledge hub, ensuring students graduate with not just technical expertise but also emotional resilience and interpersonal skills will be crucial. Implementing SEL at both school and university levels is not just an educational reform; it is an investment in the future of our youth and the nation!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery