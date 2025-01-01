CEO speaks: Smart Decisions for Brighter Tomorrow: Mapping Your Future After High School in 2025

As the world ushers in 2025, high school graduates in India face a pivotal moment after completing school, deciding what comes next in their academic and professional journeys. This decision has far-reaching implications, influencing not only careers but also personal fulfilment and societal contributions. To make an informed choice, students must consider both their innate aptitudes and the evolving demands of the global and Indian job markets.

According to the Future of Jobs Report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the job landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation globally driven by automation, artificial intelligence, and green technologies. By 2030, many of today’s routine task-based jobs will be obsolete, and demand will rise for professionals skilled in technology, creativity and critical thinking. By the end of this decade, when many of today’s high school graduates enter the workforce, 23% of today’s jobs could be disrupted by automation, but new roles—such as AI specialists, robotics engineers, and sustainability officers—are projected to grow by 50-70%. In India, the healthcare sector is expected to create over two million jobs, and renewable energy could add another one million roles by 2030. Similarly, the IT and digital economy are poised for exponential growth, with demand for data analysts, cybersecurity experts, and cloud computing professionals surging.

This backdrop provides an important context for today’s high school graduates on possible streams of specialisation after their Class XII. While traditional fields like engineering, medicine, and pure sciences remain robust, there is a growing need to rethink choices by aligning passion with informed decisions.

Let us look a bit more closely at the more prominent specializations and the possible career choices that may follow.

The liberal arts, once underappreciated in India, are now gaining momentum. Fields such as psychology, sociology, political science, literature, and history offer a broad-based education that equips students with transferable skills, critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving. Interdisciplinary programmes combining liberal arts with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) or business are particularly valuable and future-ready, enabling graduates to adapt to diverse career paths, from policymaking to user experience design in digital technologies.

Engineering remains a popular choice, but it is crucial for aspiring engineers to identify emerging specialisations that align with future demands. Fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, robotics, and environmental engineering are witnessing a surge in relevance. According to NASSCOM, India will require over 1.5 million engineers skilled in AI and machine learning by 2026. This demand shall only increase exponentially in the coming years. Students with a knack for problem-solving and innovation can explore these domains to contribute to transformative technologies. Additionally, choosing institutes with strong industry tie-ups and experiential learning opportunities can significantly enhance employability. Even the core disciplines will evolve to meet current requirements, civil engineers, or even architects, well trained in green and sustainability practices shall definitely have an advantage in the evolving labour market of today.

Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally and also in India, with a burgeoning need for skilled professionals. Beyond traditional MBBS degrees, students can explore allied health sciences, such as physiotherapy, medical laboratory technology, nutrition, and radiology. Nursing, pharmacy, and public health also offer fulfilling careers with high societal impact. Emerging areas like telemedicine and healthcare management cater to tech-savvy individuals interested in combining technology with patient care. Here too, like elsewhere, combining medical proficiency across disciplines with technical proficiency shall be a key differentiator. Indian healthcare professionals have always been in high demand globally as well, and this scenario is expected to continue well into the future.

For those passionate about research, the pure sciences remain a noble and intellectually stimulating choice. Programmes in physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics form the backbone of research and development across academia as well as industries. India’s initiatives, such as the INSPIRE scholarship by the Department of Science & Technology, encourage students to pursue science as a career. Specialisations like nanotechnology, biotechnology and space science are also gaining traction, opening avenues in cutting-edge research and development. In fact, the Govt. of India, through various institutions and initiatives, is making a concerted effort to encourage adoption of pure sciences since they shall enjoy incredible versatility and are expected to add substantial value towards our dream of a “Viksit Bharat”. Here too, career choices may steer towards academic pursuits, in India or overseas, or industry-based research depending on the specialisation.

The Skill India initiative has brought vocational education to the forefront, addressing the mismatch between academic curricula and industry needs. Courses in areas like plumbing, electrical work, graphic design, hospitality, and retail management offer practical skills that ensure immediate employability. Vocational training institutions and initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) are making these courses accessible and affordable. According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, over 400 million people are expected to be trained in vocational skills by 2035, highlighting the growing importance of this sector. Students with a flair for hands-on learning and entrepreneurship should seriously consider these options, as they promise both financial independence and personal satisfaction. In fact, if global trends are studied, many countries like Germany and the USA embrace vocational education as a primary economic driver with continued success.

For those with a penchant for leadership and innovation, undergraduate programmes in business administration, economics, and commerce lay the foundation for thriving careers. India’s growing startup ecosystem, supported by initiatives like Startup India, provides fertile ground for budding entrepreneurs. The world’s third largest start-up ecosystem does have a lot of catching up to do with the USA and China, but those who are focused on entrepreneurship may do well to pursue these programs to obtain confidence in their business endeavours.

The creative industry—encompassing film, fashion, graphic design, animation, and fine arts—has emerged as a significant contributor to the economy. Students with artistic talents can explore specialised programmes in fields like digital media, user interface design, and game development. Institutes such as the National Institute of Design (NID) and others offer world-class training in these areas, nurturing creativity and innovation.

In India, careers in agriculture and environmental sciences are gaining prominence. Programmes in agricultural engineering, horticulture, forestry, and environmental science not only promise meaningful careers but also enable graduates to contribute to sustainable development. Universities such as the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and state agricultural colleges are excellent choices for aspirants. According to the Food & Agricultural Organisation (FAO), sustainable agriculture practices could create over 200,000 new jobs in India by 2030.

While the array of options may seem overwhelming, the key to making the right choice lies in self-awareness. Aptitude tests, career counselling sessions, and discussions with mentors can help students identify their strengths and interests. Importantly, societal pressures should not dictate career choices. Success and fulfilment are more likely when students pursue fields that resonate with their passions.

The transition from high school to higher education is a defining phase in every student’s life. The choices you make today will shape not only your future but also the future of our nation. In a rapidly evolving world, where passion fuels innovation and skills drive success, aligning your dreams with informed decisions is the key to unlocking your true potential. Remember, the journey ahead is yours to define, boldly pursue what sets your soul on fire, and build a career that not only fulfils you but also leaves a lasting impact on the world. To the Class of 2025, the future is yours—seize it with purpose and determination!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery