CEO speaks: Slaying the Wellness game!

In today’s dynamic and fast-paced world, the pursuit of beauty and wellness has evolved into a thriving industry. The concepts of beauty and wellness are intricately interconnected. They are two sides of the same radiant coin, intertwined in a dance of inner and outer vitality. A healthy body and mind radiate an inner glow that transcends outward — touching every aspect of our lives. In today’s society, looking good and feeling healthy are no longer mere desires; they are top priorities. Consequently, global demand for holistic beauty and wellness solutions is rising with India actively contributing to this transformative journey.

With a burgeoning middle class, rising disposable incomes, and heightened awareness about personal care, the beauty and wellness industry is experiencing a significant upsurge in India. People are not merely investing in their appearances; they are nurturing their overall health and well-being. In fact, industry estimates reveal that revenue in the beauty and personal care market amounted to a staggering US$ 26.3 billion in 2022. What’s more, the market is projected to grow annually by a CAGR of more than 6.5% over the next five years.

Several home-grown start-ups in India’s beauty and wellness sector have scripted remarkable success stories. Names like Cure.fit, Nykaa, Sugar Cosmetics, The Man Company, VLCC, Niramaya Healthcare and Soumi’s Can are not just companies but beacons of innovation. These startups have not only met the increasing demand for health, beauty, and wellness services but have emerged as pioneers who have transformed the industry. In an India increasingly enamoured with well-being and personal care, these startups also successfully demonstrate the incredible potential for entrepreneurship in this industry. Any new venture that can successfully exploit niche requirements is assured of market success in this ever-growing sector.

The beauty and wellness industry offers a boundless world of career opportunities, where the pursuit of passion and the spirit of entrepreneurship are celebrated. From cosmetology to hair styling, skincare to nutrition, and yoga to Zumba instruction — there are numerous and varied paths to explore. These career avenues can be pursued through a diverse array of educational institutions, including specialised courses that often lead to internationally recognised certifications.

A variety of courses in the beauty and wellness sector are available. Common courses include diplomas in Cosmetology and Beauty Therapy, specialised programmes in Hair Styling, Makeup Artistry, Nail Art, Spa and Wellness Management, Ayurvedic Wellness, Fitness and Nutrition, Aromatherapy, Yoga Instruction, and Salon and Spa Management. Notable institutes offering these courses are VLCC Institute, Shahnaz Husain’s Women’s World International, Lakme Academy, Javed Habib Academy, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) affiliated training centres, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, and universities like BHU. However, it must be stressed that there remains significant untapped potential for the formal education sector — both government as well as private — to step in and augment the training for these niche skills. This shall also encourage the formalisation of these tracks as lucrative career options.

An exciting emerging concept is the integration of various services under one roof. This visionary approach combines the expertise of dieticians, cosmetologists, hair stylists, and other professionals, offering clients a comprehensive wellness experience in one location. Entrepreneurs need to take up this challenge and create such “wellness” destinations in picturesque rural areas — away from the noise and bustle of India’s cities. Not only shall this create a niche “wellness” travel sector — but shall also significantly increase downstream employment opportunities in rural India!

The beauty and wellness industry in India has evolved into a promising career path with health, beauty, and wellness being taken more seriously than ever before. As the sector continues to expand, innovation and specialisation will remain the driving forces. Embracing the interconnected world of beauty and wellness can lead to a fulfilling and prosperous career for individuals passionate about helping others look and feel their best. It’s a journey where every individual has the power to illuminate not just their own lives but the lives of those they touch, making the world a more radiant and beautiful place.

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)