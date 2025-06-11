CEO speaks: Silicon Dreams, Indian Realities: Shaping Tech & Talent in Semiconductors

India is fast emerging as one of the world’s most promising semiconductor hubs. Until recently, the country relied almost entirely on imports to meet its chip needs, but a combination of rising domestic demand, strong government support, and a vibrant pool of skilled engineers is changing that equation. This shift isn’t just about building fabs or attracting foreign investment… It’s about opening a vast array of new career pathways for the next generation.

The transformation is being shaped at multiple levels. The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) announced in December 2021, with an allocation of approximately Rs 76,000 crore (around USD 10 billion), has provided a catalytic foundation. This includes incentives for fabs, display manufacturing, and major support for design-linked incentives. But just as crucial is the alignment between central and state governments, which are actively competing to offer infrastructure, subsidies, and policy support to global and domestic players. Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are emerging as key destinations, with large-scale projects already announced in chip fabrication, memory assembly, and component packaging. West Bengal is also partnering with global giants like Santech Global Inc. and Global Foundries to establish new units and expand existing facilities.

What’s fuelling this urgency is the growing realisation that semiconductors are not just a technology, they are the foundation for economic sovereignty and industrial competitiveness. Chips power everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to medical devices and defence systems. As India pushes forward in areas like 5G, AI, clean energy, and automation, its reliance on semiconductor technology will only deepen. By building capacity at home, India reduces its strategic vulnerabilities and creates high-value jobs that are difficult to automate or offshore.

For young graduates, this means new frontiers of opportunity are opening up, beyond traditional software or IT services. Careers in chip design, fabrication, testing, packaging, and systems integration are gaining ground. Global players like Intel, Micron, AMD, and Foxconn are not just setting up manufacturing units; they are also investing heavily in R&D and workforce training centres. This has created demand not just for electronics engineers, but also for those skilled in materials science, physics, computer engineering, AI, and even design thinking.

India’s large pool of engineering graduates gives it a clear advantage, but the nature of jobs in semiconductors is changing fast. Students who are able to combine a grounding in hardware engineering with exposure to AI, machine learning, and automation tools are likely to find themselves in high demand.

Government and industry are stepping in to bridge the skill gap. Programmes are being launched to provide hands-on experience in semiconductor labs, offer curriculum upgrades in universities, and encourage startups in chip design and embedded systems. Global equipment makers are also contributing by setting up centres of excellence and funding university-industry linkages. The message is clear: a new generation of semiconductor professionals needs to be nurtured quickly, and this is not just a government responsibility—it’s a national mission involving educators, businesses, and policymakers alike. Sister Nivedita University (SNU), Kolkata is contributing to this mission by launching Eastern India’s first BTech in VLSI Design & Technology (Semiconductor) programme.

The future of work is changing rapidly, and India’s semiconductor push is happening at just the right time. Global reports on job trends indicate that while some roles will become obsolete due to automation and AI, millions of new roles will emerge in areas such as tech infrastructure, digital manufacturing, and advanced materials, all of which link directly to semiconductors. India’s demographic dividend gives it a unique window to prepare its youth for this shift. But to truly seize the moment, a strong focus on quality education, industry exposure, and continuous upskilling is essential.

For students and young professionals today, this is a moment to reimagine their career aspirations. The semiconductor industry offers not just jobs but long-term careers with global relevance and cutting-edge impact. Whether working in a cleanroom on process optimisation, developing software for chip validation, managing supply chains for advanced components, or researching next-generation materials, the possibilities are vast and intellectually rewarding.

Equally important, the rise of India’s semiconductor ecosystem brings dignity and aspiration back to core engineering disciplines. For too long, the brightest students were drawn almost exclusively to software development. Now, with the spotlight turning to deep-tech sectors, we are beginning to see a resurgence of interest in electronics, physics, and manufacturing as career domains. This is a healthy shift for the economy and for the diversity of India’s innovation landscape.

As the world faces a chronic shortage of semiconductors and rethinks global supply chains, India’s rise as a credible chip powerhouse shall no longer be a distant dream. It is being built today in factories, labs, classrooms, and in the minds of its young engineers. For those just starting their careers, there has never been a more exciting time to be part of India’s technological awakening!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery