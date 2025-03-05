CEO speaks: Shattering the glass ceiling: Women rewriting leadership rules

As International Women’s Day approaches, it offers a great opportunity to reflect on the strides women have made in leadership roles and the barriers that still persist. A recent study by Avtar, a workplace culture consulting firm, highlights that women occupy only 19% of C-suite roles in India, significantly below the global average of 30%. This stark disparity underscores the deep-rooted challenges women face in climbing the corporate ladder, from gender bias in promotions to the lack of mentorship opportunities. While these statistics paint a sobering picture, they do not tell the full story. Across generations, from Gen X to Millennials and Gen Z, women are increasingly rewriting the rules of leadership, particularly in the startup ecosystem, proving that talent, vision, and resilience transcend gender biases.

Globally, the corporate landscape still struggles with gender equity in senior leadership. In the UK’s FTSE 350 companies, women hold 35.3% of senior leadership positions, but most occupy non-executive director roles rather than core business leadership positions. In India, the scenario is even more concerning, with only 1.6% of the top 500 companies led by women CEOs, as per ETV Bharat. Gender bias in hiring and promotion remains a key hurdle, with 44% of corporate professionals acknowledging its role in limiting women’s career advancement. Also, a lack of qualified female candidates for leadership roles—highlighted by 41% of respondents in studies—further contributes to this gap. However, these systemic issues have not deterred women from forging their own paths, particularly in entrepreneurial ventures where traditional corporate roadblocks can be bypassed.

Women from Generation X (born 1965-1980) have been trailblazers in navigating male-dominated corporate spaces, proving their leadership mettle in challenging environments. Having worked their way up when gender diversity initiatives were still nascent, they have become mentors for younger women, fostering a leadership style that blends traditional work ethics with modern adaptability. Many of them now serve as CEOs, board members, and policy advocates, pushing for greater inclusivity in business. Millennials (born 1981-1996), on the other hand, are redefining leadership by prioritising collaboration, inclusivity, and work-life balance. They actively seek mentorship, leverage business incubators, and participate in networking platforms to fuel their entrepreneurial ambitions. Their emphasis on purpose-driven work has given rise to startups that go beyond profitability, focusing on social impact and sustainable business models.

Meanwhile, Gen Z (born 1997-2012) women are proving to be the most entrepreneurial generation yet. A Gallup poll reveals that 77% of Gen Z students aspire to be their own boss, with 45% planning to start their own business. These young leaders are digital natives, harnessing technology to build innovative solutions and disrupt traditional industries. Take, for instance, 21-year-old Corine Tan, co-founder of Kona, a platform revolutionising workplace communication and mental health. Gen Z women are not just seeking leadership roles—they are creating them, driven by a deep desire for meaningful work, growth opportunities, and organisational structures that empower individuals rather than enforce rigid hierarchies.

The startup ecosystem has emerged as a beacon of hope for women across generations, providing a platform where leadership is determined by vision and execution rather than outdated gender norms. In India, while women may be underrepresented in corporate boardrooms, they are thriving in entrepreneurship. Initiatives like the Women Entrepreneurship Platform by NITI Aayog aim to foster an enabling environment for female founders through mentorship, networking, and access to funding. Despite challenges such as limited venture capital funding—women-led startups still receive significantly less investment than those led by men—female entrepreneurs continue to break barriers.

Change is everywhere. Falguni Nayar founded Nykaa in 2012, turning it into a leading e-commerce beauty platform. Ankiti Bose co-founded Zilingo and became one of the youngest female CEOs of a near-billion-dollar startup. Whitney Wolfe Herd created Bumble, giving women control in online dating, and in 2021, became the youngest female CEO to take a company public in the US Ruchi Sanghvi, Facebook’s first female engineer, later co-founded Cove, which was acquired by Dropbox. These stories show that when women lead, they shape industries.

While progress has been made, true gender equality in leadership needs a broad approach. Governments and organisations must adopt policies that ensure workplace inclusivity. Stronger mentorship and sponsorship programs can help women navigate their careers with the right support. It is also crucial to break unconscious biases in corporate culture and investment decisions so women get equal opportunities and funding.

Women across generations are challenging the status quo. In boardrooms, startups, and tech labs, they prove that leadership is about vision, resilience, and breaking barriers—not gender. The glass ceiling still exists, but with each step forward, it cracks a little more. A day will come when it shatters completely.

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery