CEO speaks: Scroll, Click & Struggle: Student Mental Health Crisis Online

For today’s students, social media is as ubiquitous as the classrooms they study in. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Discord are not just tools for communication… they’ve become central to how today’s generation form identities, nurture friendships, consume information and express themselves. This constant connectivity has given rise to a critical debate: Is social media silently undermining student mental health, or can it be harnessed to support emotional well-being?

The statistics paint a complex picture. In India, a national survey found 60% of children between the ages of nine and 17 spend more than three hours daily on social media or gaming platforms. Such levels of engagement raise immediate red flags for psychologists and educators alike. International research has shown that adolescents who spend more than two hours a day on social media are nearly three times more likely to experience depression. The Royal Society for Public Health in the UK found Instagram and Snapchat, in particular, were associated with increased anxiety, poor sleep quality, body image concerns, and feelings of loneliness. The emerging pattern is clear: excessive or unregulated use of social media correlates strongly with diminished mental well-being among young people.

Real-life cases have often drawn media attention. Amanda Todd, a Canadian teenager who took her own life in 2012 after enduring relentless cyberbullying and blackmail, left behind a haunting YouTube video that detailed her struggle. Her story became a global wake-up call on the dangers of online harassment. More routinely, thousands of students report everyday psychological distress tied to online experiences: the pressure to appear perfect, the sting of exclusion from group chats or events, and the anxiety of being constantly judged or “liked.”

Yet, it would be both inaccurate and unfair to dismiss social media as a purely destructive force. The same platforms that can trigger insecurity also offer community and support. During the isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic, many students turned to digital spaces to maintain friendships, seek mental health information, and join support groups. For students struggling with social anxiety or living in conservative or unsupportive environments, online communities often provide the first safe space where they can speak openly about mental health, identity, or personal challenges. Platforms like Reddit and Instagram host a wide range of mental health support forums, mindfulness content, and peer-to-peer care networks that are often more accessible than traditional resources.

The real issue, then, is not the presence of social media, but the nature of the engagement. Passive scrolling through picture-perfect lives can fuel feelings of inadequacy and disconnection. However, active participation, whether through creative expression, joining positive communities, or following mental health advocacy content, can foster resilience and connection. A study among medical students at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Whitefield, Bangalore said those who used social media for more than four hours a day had significantly lower well-being scores than those who used it for under two hours. Importantly, the quality and intent of usage were key indicators—those who used social media for academic collaboration or emotional support reported better outcomes than those who used it for passive consumption or comparison. Again, the key differentiator here was the intent, and not usage alone.

Fortunately, there are growing efforts to guide students toward healthier digital habits. In India, the Kerala government’s ‘Jeevani’ mental health programme has deployed trained counsellors across colleges to offer psychological support, using digital platforms to widen access and raise awareness. Some universities now host ‘digital detox’ weeks or run student-led mental health campaigns on Instagram, where the medium becomes the message—used creatively to share stories, normalise help-seeking behaviour, and build emotional literacy. Globally, schools and colleges are integrating digital wellness into their curricula, helping students recognise unhealthy patterns and teaching them to set boundaries. AI-powered chatbots offering first-line psychological aid are also being developed, breaking barriers of stigma and availability.

For parents and educators, the focus must shift from restriction to education. Rather than banning apps or enforcing strict screen time limits—which often backfire—conversations around emotional well-being, empathy, digital etiquette, and self-regulation can be far more impactful. Encouraging hobbies, outdoor activities, and offline social interactions can create a necessary counterbalance to online life.

As the digital and physical worlds become increasingly intertwined, students must learn to navigate both with equal care. By teaching young people to use social media mindfully and meaningfully, we’re not just protecting their mental health, we’re empowering a generation to thrive in both the digital and real worlds.

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery