CEO speaks: Rise of gig economy: Leveraging talent, redefining success

In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, the concept of a successful career has undergone a dramatic transformation. Gone are the days when a university degree and a traditional job were the only routes to success. Instead, we are witnessing a shift toward a more dynamic, talent-driven economy where the focus is on leveraging individual strengths and creativity. This trend, once predominantly observed in the western world, has now taken deep roots in India as well, driven by both our entrepreneurial spirit and our technological prowess.



But what exactly is the “gig economy” that we hear so often nowadays? The term “gig economy” comes from the idea of workers taking on “gigs,” which are typically short-term, temporary, or freelance jobs, as opposed to traditional full-time employment. The word “gig” was originally used in the music industry to describe a musician’s performance or a short-term engagement. Over time, this concept expanded beyond music to include various types of work that are similarly temporary, or project based.

The gig economy encompasses a vast array of professions nowadays, providing opportunities for individuals to harness their skills and passions in a flexible and dynamic work environment. Creative professionals such as graphic designers, writers, photographers, and video editors can find freelance gigs through platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Behance, offering their services to clients worldwide. Tech workers, including software developers, web designers, and data analysts, are also thriving in the gig economy, capitalising on the demand for digital solutions and remote work. Even beyond the digital realm, the gig economy extends to skilled trades and services. Electricians, plumbers, beauticians, and fitness trainers are connecting with clients through platforms like Urban Company, offering on-demand services that cater to a wide range of customer needs. Additionally, the gig economy has opened doors for specialised roles such as virtual assistants, social media managers, and online tutors. Even niche markets have found their place in the gig economy, with professions like pet sitting, event planning, and personal shopping gaining traction. This diverse landscape allows individuals from various backgrounds to monetise their unique talents and pursue careers that align with their passions!

Digital pioneers like Mark Zuckerberg, who famously dropped out of college to build Facebook, have inspired a generation to rethink traditional career paths. His success, alongside others like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey, has demonstrated that the key to success in today’s world lies in innovation, adaptability, and the ability to harness digital tools to realize one’s vision. Globally, the gig economy has produced a multitude of success stories. For instance, consider the journey of Brian Chesky, the co-founder of Airbnb. Chesky, along with his partners, transformed a simple idea of renting out an air mattress in their apartment into a global phenomenon, disrupting the hospitality industry and empowering millions of hosts worldwide to earn income on their terms. Similarly, Sophia Amoruso turned her eBay store into the multimillion-dollar fashion empire Nasty Gal, a testament to how digital platforms can elevate entrepreneurial ventures to new heights.

In India, the gig economy is flourishing as well, driven by a growing number of freelancers and entrepreneurs who are redefining the meaning of work. Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, leveraged his success as a fitness Youtuber to establish his media company, Monk Entertainment, which now manages content for some of India’s top social media influencers. Another inspiring Indian story is that of Pooja Dhingra, who left her legal studies to pursue her passion for baking. She went on to establish Le15 Patisserie, a successful chain of French-inspired patisseries in India, popularising macarons in our country. Anshul Ahuja introduced a food delivery service in London—called DabbaDrop—inspired by Mumbai’s famous dabbawalas, known for their efficient and reliable delivery of home-cooked meals across the city. This innovative move highlights the potential of combining cultural heritage with modern business practices in the global gig economy. Ideas do transcend borders if they have universal appeal.

Data underscores the gig economy’s rapid growth. According to a report by Payoneer, freelancers globally earned over $1 trillion in 2023, with India ranking as the second-fastest-growing freelance market, experiencing a 46% year-on-year growth rate. A survey by Deloitte found that 64% of millennials would consider leaving their current job to join the gig economy if given the opportunity, reflecting a widespread desire for flexibility and creative freedom.

The gig economy’s impact is also evident in India’s vibrant startup culture. With over 90,000 startups, India boasts one of the most dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystems in the world. Government initiatives like Digital India and Skill India have further empowered millions to tap into the gig economy, offering new opportunities for those willing to embrace change and think outside the box. Globally, companies like Upwork, Fiverr, and TaskRabbit have become household names, connecting freelancers with clients across the world. In India, platforms such as Freelancer, Guru, and UrbanClap (now Urban Company) have played a pivotal role in empowering individuals to pursue freelance careers, contributing to an industry that is expected to grow to $455 billion by 2025!

The gig economy is not just a passing trend. It is here to stay. The pandemic has only added to its allure. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, are driving this change, as they prioritize work-life balance, creative freedom, and the ability to work from anywhere. In today’s new economy, it’s crucial for parents to recognise and nurture their child’s unique talents rather than strictly adhering to traditional career paths. As the landscape of work continues to evolve, those who can leverage their creativity and skills will create exceptional value, while traditional education and jobs may increasingly become the domain of mediocrity. By embracing the opportunities the gig economy offers, parents can help their children thrive in a world where real talent is the key to their success!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery