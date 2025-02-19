CEO speaks: Power of Mother Tongue: Learning, Expression & Identity

As the world commemorates International Mother Language Day on February 21, we are reminded of the deep connection between language, thought, and identity. First proclaimed by UNESCO in 1999, this day honours the sacrifices of students in 1952 Dhaka (then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh), who gave their lives advocating for their right to use their mother tongue, Bengali. Their struggle highlights a universal truth—language is more than just a tool of communication; it is the foundation of culture, thought, and self-expression.

Research in cognitive science strongly supports the idea that learning and thinking in one’s native language leads to better conceptual clarity, deeper understanding, and stronger critical reasoning. When children receive education in a language they fully understand, they grasp concepts more naturally, retain information better, and express ideas with greater precision. In contrast, a second-language medium can act as a cognitive barrier, often limiting creativity and analytical thinking. This is why UNESCO and the World Bank consistently emphasise the importance of mother-tongue-based education, particularly in early learning years.

Recognising this, India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has taken a significant step by advocating education in the mother tongue at least until Grade 5, and preferably beyond. This marks a major shift in a country where English-medium education has long been seen as a marker of privilege. India, with its 121 languages and over 270 mother tongues, has historically struggled to balance linguistic diversity in education. The emphasis on regional languages through NEP 2020 is a much-needed move to bridge learning gaps, reduce dropouts, and empower students across socio-economic backgrounds.

Several Indian states have already started implementing this vision. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Odisha have introduced regional language textbooks and learning resources, while the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched engineering courses in 11 Indian languages, making technical education more inclusive. These efforts align with global trends—China’s emphasis on Mandarin and Germany’s use of German in technical education have resulted in higher scientific output and innovation rates. In contrast, many post-colonial nations still face challenges where education in a foreign language leads to lower literacy rates and diminished self-confidence among students.

History offers remarkable examples of individuals who, despite early education in a foreign language, later embraced their mother tongue and made profound contributions. Aurobindo Ghose (Sri Aurobindo) was educated entirely in English, both in India and abroad. It was only at the age of 21 that he consciously learned Bengali, yet he went on to become one of the most influential thinkers and writers in Indian literature. His journey demonstrates how reconnecting with one’s native language can unlock cultural depth, intellectual richness, and national consciousness.

A similar example is Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, the Kenyan writer, who initially wrote in English, but later rejected it in favour of his mother tongue, Gikuyu. His famous book ‘Decolonising the Mind’ argues that language is not just a medium but a carrier of identity, history, and self-worth. Writing in one’s own language, he believed, was an act of intellectual liberation. Likewise, Mahatma Gandhi, despite his legal training in English, strongly advocated for vernacular education, believing that true self-rule (Swaraj) would only be possible if Indians embraced their native languages. His seminal work, ‘Hind Swaraj’, was originally written in Gujarati, reflecting his deep conviction that real empowerment begins with linguistic self-reliance.

Beyond individual success stories, there is strong economic evidence supporting mother-tongue education. Multiple studies have found that nations prioritising mother-tongue instruction had higher literacy rates, better workforce skill development, and stronger economic growth. In contrast, imposing a foreign language as the primary medium often led to higher dropout rates and weaker cognitive outcomes. When students are forced to learn complex subjects in a language they do not fully grasp, their confidence and engagement suffer, leading to poorer long-term academic and professional performance.

India’s multilingual reality presents unique challenges, but the solution is not to replace regional languages with English; rather, it is to build a robust system that integrates mother tongues with multilingual proficiency. The way forward includes expanding regional language educational resources, training teachers in bilingual instruction, and encouraging higher education in Indian languages. With advancements in AI-driven translation tools and digital learning platforms, it is now possible to create high-quality textbooks, scientific literature, and research materials in multiple languages, ensuring that regional language education does not mean limited access to knowledge.

Learning in one’s mother tongue is not just about education—it is about identity, clarity, and empowerment. When we think and express ourselves in our native language, we learn better, innovate faster, and connect deeper with our roots. A future built on the foundation of one’s own language is a future of confidence, creativity, and cultural pride!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery