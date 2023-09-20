CEO speaks: Political Science: Power to change the world

In a rapidly evolving world where the intricate threads of politics weave the fabric of our societies, the study of political science is not just an academic pursuit but a potent force for change and success. Graduates in this field have transcended conventional boundaries to carve illustrious careers that span continents and disciplines. They are the architects of diplomatic breakthroughs, the voices of reason in a cacophonous world, and the drivers of policy transformation that affects all of our lives!

The overt and undue focus on more “traditional” career paths in our country, which are perceived to be “stable” and more “financially rewarding”, has often relegated political science to a secondary “fallback” option for students. Nothing can be farther from the truth since a political science education provides a strong base for excellence in multiple disciplines.

From Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, former Foreign Secretary and our current Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, former United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to Ban Ki-moon, the eighth Secretary General of the United Nations, political science graduates are the actual movers and shakers who transform the world that we live in on a day to day basis!

Let us take a look at the various career options available to political science graduates:

International Relations and Diplomacy: One of the most coveted career paths for political science graduates is a role in international relations and diplomacy. These professionals play a crucial role in fostering global cooperation and resolving conflicts.

Public Administration: Political science graduates excel in public administration roles, where they contribute to the effective functioning of governments and public institutions. In India, the MEA and IFS are excellent career options.

Ethical Politics: In consonance with the declared G20 goal of integrity and ethical sustainability, those who are genuinely interested in social service can always pursue active politics as a career. India desperately needs politicians who can apply political science principles for the continued development of our country, both socially as well as economically.

International Organisations and NGOs: The United Nations, IMF and various other non-governmental organisations offer dynamic career opportunities to political science graduates. Organisations like Amnesty International and various other international NGOs value political science graduates.

Media and Journalism: Political science graduates possess a deep understanding of the political landscape, making them exceptional candidates for careers in media and journalism. In the West, anchors like Anderson Cooper and Rachel Maddow have leveraged their political science backgrounds to become influential television personalities. Political science graduates excel as interview anchors as well as live reporters.

Academia and Teaching: For those who are passionate about education and research, a career in academia at some of the leading universities in India and across the globe awaits them.

Political Consulting and Campaign Management: Political science graduates often find success in political consulting and campaign management. They guide political strategies, conduct research, and help candidates navigate the intricacies of elections.

India boasts a selection of elite universities renowned for their political science programmes. Institutions like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Calcutta University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Pune University, Hyderabad University and Panjab University are some such institutes. These universities offer diverse and comprehensive political science curricula, foster research endeavours, and provide a rich academic environment for students seeking top-tier political science education and opportunities to engage with contemporary political issues. Globally, Harvard, Oxford, Stanford, Princeton and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) are regarded as the finest in the field of advanced political science education.

A degree in political science opens doors to a myriad of opportunities that extend far beyond the confines of traditional careers. Political science graduates possess skills that transcend borders, making them indispensable in a rapidly globalising world. So, if you’re considering a career that can change the world, look no further than political science. It’s a degree that truly empowers you to shape the future!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)