CEO speaks: Performing Arts and Technology: A symphony of new possibilities

In a world that is constantly evolving, where technology reigns supreme, it’s easy to overlook the timeless beauty and power of the performing arts. It is a realm where creativity knows no bounds — where passion and expression intertwine to create moments that touch the depths of our souls!

When we think about careers, traditional choices often take centre stage. However, it’s crucial not to overlook the incredible opportunities awaiting those who want to pursue performing arts as a vocation. In today’s column, let us explore both traditional paths as well as exciting new avenues opened up by the fusion of art and technology.

The performing arts encompass a vast array of creative expressions — the most prominent being theatre, dance and music. Artistes in the performing arts captivate audiences through their mastery of expression — be it through the spoken word, movement, or harmonious melodies. They hold the power to transcend language and cultural barriers — igniting emotions and leaving lasting impressions — and changing the world for good!

When we think of careers in the performing arts, our minds often drift to classical and time-honoured professions such as musicians, actors, and dancers. These fields have been admired and revered for generations. Whether it’s the soul-stirring melodies of an orchestra, the mesmerizing movements of a dancer or the riveting performances of actors on stage — these traditional paths continue to flourish, enchanting audiences worldwide.

However, what makes this era truly exciting is the unprecedented convergence of performing arts and modern technology. The digital age has not only amplified the reach and accessibility of the arts but has also given birth to an array of new and innovative career opportunities. For instance, the field of digital art and multimedia has flourished — bringing together visual effects, sound design, and virtual reality to create immersive experiences. From video game designers to virtual concert organisers — technology has opened up a world of possibilities for those seeking a career that blends their love for the arts with cutting-edge technological trends.

Another remarkable fusion is found in the realm of performance production. Theatrical performances now incorporate dazzling light displays, mind-bending projection mapping, and intricate set designs brought to life through state-of-the-art technology. Talented individuals in fields like stage management, production design, and technical engineering are in high demand to create these breathtaking spectacles.

Let’s take a closer look at a few extraordinary career paths that have emerged from the synergy between performing arts and modern technology:

Digital Design and Visual Effects: With the rise of digital media, performers can now explore roles that blend live performances with digital effects. Imagine a dancer who seamlessly interacts with projected images, creating a captivating visual spectacle. Digital designers and visual effect specialists combine their love of technology with their passion for the performing arts.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality: The immersive nature of virtual reality and augmented reality technology has revolutionised the way we experience the performing arts. Artistes can transport audiences to enchanting virtual worlds, where they can participate in interactive performances, blurring the lines between reality and imagination. AR/VR designers create this new reality.

Motion Capture and Animation: The fusion of motion capture technology and animation has given birth to a new breed of performers. Actors can now lend their voices and physicality to animated characters, breathing life into imaginary worlds. Animators make this alternate reality possible.

Sound Engineering and Music Production: Technology has empowered musicians to experiment with new sounds, collaborate across distances, and create groundbreaking compositions. Sound engineers play a vital role in shaping the audio landscape of performances, ensuring an immersive auditory experience!

These are just a few examples of how technology and performing arts are rapidly converging. I am certain that we can look forward to even more innovative fusions in the near future!

Another interesting aspect is the enabler function of technological innovation for the performing artist. Social media platforms have revolutionised the performing arts industry, providing artistes with their own private stages and offering a multitude of benefits. Artistes now have a global reach, connecting with audiences worldwide and building diverse fan bases. Direct interaction with fans fosters a sense of community while the ability to shape personal brands cultivates a loyal following. Social media also opens doors for collaborations and provides cost-effective marketing opportunities. Artistes enjoy creative freedom and independence, discovering new talents, networking, and accessing valuable data and insights. Overall, social media has transformed the performing arts, empowering artistes to showcase their talent, connect with audiences directly, and forge their own path to success.

Higher education institutes are playing a pivotal role in this integration process. NYU-Tisch School of the Arts, California Institute of the Arts (Cal Arts), MIT-Media Lab, Carnegie Mellon University — School of Drama, Royal College of Art (RCA) — London, UCLA-School of Theatre, Film, and Television are some leading international institutes providing various programmes that integrate technology with performing arts. Leading Indian institutes like NID-Ahmedabad, FTII-Pune, SRFTI-Kolkata and NSD-New Delhi also offer various integrated specialised courses. It’s important for students to explore the specific programmes and courses offered by each institute to find the right fit for their interests and career aspirations.

In case students are interested in pursuing such courses in foreign universities, there are multiple scholarships available. Commonwealth Scholarships (UK), Chevening Scholarships (UK), Erasmus Mundus Scholarships (EU), DAAD Scholarships (Germany) and Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships (India) are some of the options available. Additionally, universities and performing arts institutions abroad may also offer their own scholarships and financial aid options.

The performing arts, with its timeless allure and new frontiers, beckon to aspiring souls seeking a career that transcends the ordinary. Whether you choose to follow the path of the classics or venture into uncharted territories where the arts and technology converge, remember that the power to inspire and evoke emotions lies within you!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)