CEO speaks: Paris AI Action Summit: India’s Grand Opportunity

The recent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris marked a pivotal moment in the global discourse on AI governance and collaboration. Co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit convened a diverse assembly of world leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and civil society representatives. Their collective aim was to chart a course for AI that is inclusive, sustainable, and beneficial to all of humanity. As India prepares to host the next iteration of this summit, it offers a unique opportunity to shape the global AI landscape while reaping substantial domestic benefits.

At the heart of the Paris summit was the adoption of the “Statement on Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and the Planet,” endorsed by 58 countries, including India, China, and France. This declaration underscores principles such as accessibility, transparency, ethical development, and the bridging of digital divides. It emphasizes the necessity for AI to be a force that uplifts societies, fosters innovation, and promotes international cooperation. Notably, the United States and the United Kingdom abstained from signing the declaration, citing concerns over its scope and potential regulatory implications. This divergence highlights the varied global perspectives on AI governance and the challenges inherent in forging a unified approach. Yet, a unified approach may ultimately be the best way forward in this yet uncharted ocean.

For India, the summit was not merely a diplomatic engagement but a call to action. Prime Minister Modi articulated a vision where AI serves as a catalyst for an “Aspirational India,” driving socio-economic transformation across the nation’s diverse landscape. Central to this vision is the development of India’s own Large Language Model (LLM), tailored to the country’s unique linguistic and cultural tapestry. This initiative aims to democratize AI access, ensuring that the benefits permeate every stratum of society, from urban centres to rural heartlands. By investing in indigenous AI capabilities, India positions itself as a formidable player in the global AI arena, reducing dependency on external technologies and fostering homegrown innovation. This is the absolute need of the hour, if India wishes to continue the global discourse of being the IT powerhouse of the world!

The decision to host the next AI Action Summit in India is both a testament to the country’s growing influence in the tech sector and a strategic move to steer the global AI dialogue. This forthcoming summit presents India with a platform to showcase its advancements, share best practices, and advocate for AI frameworks that resonate with the developmental needs of emerging economies. Moreover, it offers an avenue to address pressing concerns such as ethical AI deployment, data privacy, and the mitigation of algorithmic biases that could exacerbate societal inequalities.

One of the paramount benefits for India lies in the potential for capacity building. This is essential given the fact that the US and China have leapfrogged in this race, and the rest of the world including India and Europe need to catch up. Engaging with a consortium of international experts and stakeholders accelerates the transfer of knowledge and technology, bolstering India’s AI infrastructure. Collaborative ventures can lead to the establishment of research hubs, incubation centres, and educational programs that nurture the next generation of AI talent. Such initiatives are instrumental in creating a robust ecosystem where innovation thrives, and solutions are tailored to local challenges, be it in agriculture, healthcare, education, or urban development.

The Government of India has recently announced significant funding to strengthen its AI ecosystem. The `10,371.92 crore IndiaAI Mission aims to boost AI innovation, infrastructure, and skill development across sectors. Additionally, the Union Budget 2025-26 introduced a `500 crore Centre of Excellence in AI for education and proposed a Deep Tech Fund of Funds to support AI startups. These initiatives underscore India’s commitment to becoming a global AI leader by fostering research, entrepreneurship, and real-world AI applications.

Culturally, India’s rich heritage and diversity offer a unique advantage in AI development. The vast array of languages, traditions, and perspectives can inform the creation of AI systems that are culturally sensitive and globally relevant. By embedding these diverse viewpoints into AI algorithms, India can contribute to the development of technologies that resonate with a broad spectrum of users, fostering inclusivity and reducing the risk of cultural homogenization.

India’s leadership in the global AI discourse can inspire other developing nations to actively participate in shaping the AI narrative. By advocating for policies that prioritize ethical considerations, equitable access, and sustainable practices, India can champion a model of AI development that aligns with the broader goals of social justice and environmental stewardship. This stance not only elevates India’s moral authority on the world stage but also ensures that AI serves as a tool for collective advancement rather than a catalyst for division or technological supremacy of one nation over another.

The Paris summit has set the stage for a transformative journey, with India poised to play a central role in steering the future of artificial intelligence. The forthcoming summit on Indian soil is more than a ceremonial event; it is an opportunity to harness AI’s potential for national development, influence global standards, and foster a collaborative spirit among nations. By embracing this challenge, India can ensure that AI becomes a cornerstone of a prosperous, equitable, and inclusive future for all—rather than an exclusive tool for global superiority!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery