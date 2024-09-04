CEO speaks: Parenting 2.0: Parenting in the age of AI and gig economy

As we stand on the threshold of a brave new world, defined by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and a digitally driven gig economy, traditional paradigms of education and career paths are being increasingly challenged. The conventional wisdom that has long shaped parenting—focusing on structured education and predictable careers—is now being eclipsed by a landscape where passion, creativity, and digital fluency reign supreme. As parents, it’s time to rethink the way we guide our children toward success in this brave new world.



The world our children are growing up in is vastly different from the one we knew. The digital revolution, accelerated by the pandemic, has ushered in an era where the gig economy thrives, offering flexibility, innovation, and unprecedented opportunities. AI, once a distant dream, is now an integral part of our lives, powering industries, creating new fields of work, and redefining what it means to have a successful career. Gone are the days when a stable career was defined by a nine-to-five job, secured after years of traditional education. Today, success is increasingly measured by one’s ability to adapt, innovate, and leverage technology to create value.

According to McKinsey, nearly 25% of the global workforce could see their jobs being automated by 2030, fundamentally changing the skills required to thrive in the job market and up to 375 million workers (14% of the global workforce) will likely need to switch occupational categories due to automation. The World Economic Forum (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2023 highlights that 65% of children entering primary school today will end up working in jobs that do not yet exist. Interestingly, 85 million jobs may be displaced by 2025 by AI, but 97 million new roles may emerge, better suited to the new division of labour between humans, machines, and algorithms! In India, the gig economy is growing at a rate of 17% per year, with over 15 million freelancers contributing to a diverse range of industries, from tech to creative services. This trend is not just a temporary phase but a shift that is here to stay!

In light of these tectonic changes, parenting strategies must necessarily evolve and adapt. We, as parents, must realise that traditional careers like medicine, engineering, and law—once the gold standard for professional success—are no longer the only paths to stability and financial security. The mindset of steering children towards safe, traditional careers is increasingly becoming outdated. Instead, parents need to recognise and nurture their children’s unique talents and passions, encouraging them to explore careers that align with their interests, even if they fall outside conventional norms.

Research from the Harvard Graduate School of Education emphasises the importance of “agency” in children’s development—allowing them to have a say in their learning and career paths. This means moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach to education and embracing a more personalized, passion-driven approach. Parents must become facilitators, guiding their children to discover and hone their skills in areas that excite them, whether it’s coding, digital art, or AI-driven entrepreneurship. Success in the digital age is increasingly linked to passion. In today’s dynamic environment, passion becomes the driving force that enables individuals to adapt, innovate, and thrive. Encouraging children to pursue what they love not only enhances their chances of success but also fosters resilience, creativity, and lifelong learning—traits that are invaluable in the modern world.

Parents should focus on providing the resources, opportunities, and emotional support their children need to explore various fields. This might mean investing in online courses, encouraging participation in digital communities, or supporting entrepreneurial endeavours. The key is to be open-minded and flexible, recognizing that success in the 21st century looks very different from the past. Parents should adopt a more flexible and supportive approach, focusing on nurturing their child’s individual talents and interests rather than adhering strictly to traditional expectations of education and career paths. This involves encouraging exploration and curiosity, allowing children to experiment with different fields, and recognising the value of non-traditional careers that leverage digital skills. Parents should act as mentors, helping their children identify their passions and guiding them to develop the necessary skills for success in the rapidly evolving digital economy. By fostering a growth mindset and emphasising the importance of adaptability and continuous learning, parents can better prepare their children to thrive in a future defined by technology and innovation.

By fostering a culture of exploration, passion, and resilience, we can empower our children to not only navigate but also shape the future. By reimagining parenting, we can ensure that our children are not just prepared for the future but are excited to create it. The world is changing—our approach to parenting must change with it!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery