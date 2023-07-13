CEO speaks: NEP 2020: India’s Education Revolution

Education is the vital bedrock for any society and the bridge that propels nations towards progress and prosperity. The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 recognises this profound truth and aims to introduce a paradigm change in the way education is viewed, delivered and assimilated in our country. The NEP aims to align education with the dynamic needs of the 21st century — empowering students to become lifelong learners and the future leaders our nation needs and craves for.

If we look back at the evolution of the education system in India, we realise that there have seldom been attempts at comprehensive and holistic reforms. While there were some changes made in bits and pieces over time in various states — and even at the national level — they can best be described as reactionary without considering the totality of the outcomes. Hence, a comprehensive re-think of the Indian education system — especially in the context of the new “information age” that we are living in — was long overdue. There can be disagreements on some nuts and bolts of the proposed NEP — but the necessity for such reform should not be a cause for debate. This was long overdue, and the time for decisive action is upon us. Perhaps a little late but better late than never!

The current education system in India is characterised by a focus on rote memorisation, limited emphasis on holistic development, lack of practical skills, and a rigid, one-size-fits-all approach. There is a severe disconnect between education and employability. Additionally, there is a lack of emphasis on critical thinking, creativity, and experiential learning. The NEP aims to rectify these shortcomings by promoting a learner-centric approach — skill development, holistic education, flexibility in curriculum and inclusivity — empowered and driven by the integration and adoption of technology.

We must remember that the existing system evolved when information retention capability was considered the holy grail of knowledge — and all tests of ability were designed accordingly. In the digital age that we live in, the internet is all pervasive — information storage and accessibility is no longer a challenge. The focus now should be on freeing our brains for analysis, innovation and out-of-the-box thinking — finding new solutions to pertinent and persistent problems across disciplines that challenge humanity. This requires orienting our students differently — and that’s exactly what the NEP aims to achieve!

Here are some of its key features and benefits:

Holistic Development: The NEP emphasises the holistic development of students, nurturing their cognitive, social, emotional, and physical aspects. It promotes experiential learning, encouraging students to explore their passion and talents beyond the confines of textbooks.

Flexible Learning Paths: Recognising the diverse interests and abilities of students, the NEP allows for flexibility in choosing subjects, cross-disciplinary studies, and vocational education. This empowers students to pursue their passion and develop expertise in areas that align with their aspirations.

Teacher Empowerment: A critical aspect of the NEP is the empowerment of teachers. The policy recognises their pivotal role in shaping young minds and equips them with training, professional development, and support systems.

Technology Integration: The National Education Policy (NEP) stresses on the integration of technology in education to enhance teaching, learning, and assessment processes. It promotes the development of digital infrastructure, the use of online resources and open education, personalised learning experiences, and data-driven decision making. The NEP also focuses on providing teacher training and professional development in educational technology and encourages innovation in the EdTech sector. By integrating technology, the NEP aims to create inclusive, engaging, and effective learning environments that prepare students for the digital age and enhance their access to quality education.

Global Benchmarking: The NEP aims to bring about the much-required standardisation and international benchmarking of our education system that has never been tackled at the policy level! In the digital age that we now inhabit, talent is no longer restricted by borders. The global village has opportunities aplenty — and the world’s most populous country should make the best use of them! By standardising and benchmarking our undergraduate programmes to the internationally accepted Four Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP), the NEP provides our students the required flexibility to access opportunities on the international stage!

Implementing such a grand vision has its own set of issues. Acceptability of the NEP by the wider ecosystem is a challenge that the country is grappling with. I am sure that eventually all stakeholders shall realise that change is the only constant in the evolutionary process. However, we shall need to struggle with some key implementation challenges like:

Infrastructural Upgrades: Adequate infrastructure, including smart classrooms, libraries, and laboratories, must be provided to facilitate effective implementation of the NEP with the key technological focus that is envisaged. This requires substantial investment and collaborative efforts from various stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and local communities.

Change Management: Intensive sensitisation programmes need to be held across the country to educate and assimilate all stakeholders — students, parents, teachers, administrators — into this grand plan. This has not happened at the scale required. Schools, colleges and other educational institutes need to take the lead in organising such programmes and workshops to spread the message!

It needs to be stressed that operational challenges can be overcome with time and effort but NEP’s success or failure is heavily contingent on the acceptance from the teaching community. Their collective commitment to change is the most vital requirement. Teachers must act as “change agents” — evangelising the benefits of this new pedagogy to all stakeholders! It is understandable that many amongst them are acclimatised to a particular system but they must appreciate that technology-driven NEP is the future of education in India, and thus, embrace it wholeheartedly.

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)