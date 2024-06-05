CEO speaks: National Higher Education Day: Celebrating the Backbone of India’s Progress

Every year on June 6, we celebrate National Higher Education Day — a day dedicated to recognising the transformative power of higher education across the globe. This day was established to promote the importance of higher education and to encourage students to pursue advanced learning opportunities. As we commemorate this significant day, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the evolution and impact of higher education in India—a nation that views education as the very cornerstone of its progress.



National Higher Education Day began in the USA in 2015 as a movement to recognise the pivotal role that universities and colleges play in shaping the future of societies. It quickly garnered international attention, highlighting the universal value of higher education. Countries around the world now participate, using this day to advocate for accessible, quality education that can drive economic and social progress.

The University of Calcutta, founded in 1857, was the first modern university in India, followed closely by the University of Bombay and the University of Madras, also established in 1857. These institutions were modelled on the University of London and became pivotal centres for higher education and research. They contributed significantly to the intellectual and professional development of Indian society during the British Raj with many of our freedom fighters drawing both knowledge and inspiration from their corridors.

Post-independence, India’s leaders recognised the critical role of higher education in nation-building for the young nation. Visionaries like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, emphasised the need for establishing premier institutions that could provide quality education and foster innovation. This vision led to the creation of institutes of national importance such as the IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS. IIT Kharagpur, established in 1951 with support from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was the first in a series of IITs that would emerge as global centres of excellence. Similarly, the IIMs were established with collaborations from Harvard Business School and the Ford Foundation. AIIMS, set up in 1956 with the assistance of the Government of New Zealand, has become a beacon of medical education and healthcare in India.

Over the decades, India’s higher education landscape has expanded significantly. Initially dominated by government institutions, the sector gradually saw the entry of private players, leading to the establishment of numerous private universities and colleges. Private players are increasingly vital in India’s higher education system, complementing government efforts to meet the growing demand for quality higher education. They account for about 60% of the total higher education institutions and enroll over 50% of the student population as of now.

The NEP 2020 is a major progressive initiative and aims to overhaul the Indian educational system, making it more inclusive, flexible, and aligned with the needs of the 21st century. It aims to transform education in general, including higher education in India by encouraging interdisciplinary learning and research to foster innovation, promoting the creation of large, multidisciplinary universities and colleges, ensuring access to quality education for all, with special emphasis on disadvantaged groups and introducing a more flexible curriculum and creative combinations of subjects. In combination with UGC (setting up and operation of campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in India) Regulations 2023, these changes are expected to have a major transformative effect on the higher education sector in our country in the near future.

While India has made significant strides in higher education, challenges remain. These include ensuring consistent quality across institutions, bridging the urban-rural divide in educational opportunities and enhancing research capabilities and outputs. Addressing these challenges is crucial for leveraging higher education as a catalyst for national development.

India’s emergence as an IT powerhouse is a testament to the strength of its higher education system, particularly in engineering and technology fields. Institutions like the IITs have produced world-class professionals who have driven the growth of the IT sector, making India a global leader in software services and innovation. India’s burgeoning economy and its ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative necessitates a renewed focus on skill development through higher education. As industries evolve and technological advancements reshape job markets, it is crucial for higher education institutions to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills. By integrating vocational training, industry partnerships, and hands-on learning experiences into the curriculum, universities can equip students with the competencies required in the modern workforce. Emphasising skill development will not only enhance employability but also foster innovation and entrepreneurship, driving India’s economic growth and global competitiveness. Investing in a skilled workforce is pivotal for harnessing the demographic dividend and ensuring sustainable development.

It is also essential to recognise that higher education is not just about economic progress but also about fostering informed and capable leaders. In this light, there is a compelling case for advocating mandatory higher education for social leaders in India, ensuring they are well-equipped to lead the nation forward.

As we commemorate this day, let us reaffirm our commitment to fostering an inclusive, high-quality education system that propels India towards greater heights. Recognising and investing in education is not just a tribute to our past achievements but a necessary step towards a brighter, more prosperous future!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery