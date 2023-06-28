CEO speaks: Music therapy: Mending minds and souls

How many times do you put on music to deal with depression or stress? Can you picture a happy occasion where music hasn’t been played? People turn to music as a means of self-expression, relaxation, and distraction from negative thoughts and feelings. Gone are the days when you could just follow traditional career paths in music composition, teaching, and sound engineering with a degree in music. Today, the music industry has diversified, offering opportunities to chase your passion for music with various technical and therapeutic skills. This is where the music therapists come into play. Music therapy is a specialised field that uses music as a therapeutic tool to address physical and emotional issues.

Music therapy has its roots that trace back to ancient times. The ancient Greek physician, Hippocrates, who we know today as ‘the father of medicine’, reportedly recognised the therapeutic potential of music and used it as a healing tool for both mental and physical ailments. Even the Bible and the Talmud contain references to music being employed for therapeutic purposes. One well-known biblical account involves King Saul and David. It’s said when King Saul was depressed he sought relief through the music of David.

However, with time, the concept of music therapy has evolved and gained recognition as an important discipline. Today, music therapists are trained professionals who use music skillfully and carefully to address a wide range of physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs of individuals.

Music therapists work in various settings, including hospitals, rehabilitation centers, mental health facilities, schools, senior centres, correctional facilities, nursing homes, hospice centres and community organisations. A music therapist must have at least a bachelor’s degree in music, psychology, counseling or any other related field. A Master’s degree in music therapy is also available. Students who are pursuing music therapy programmes also receive training at clinics and hospitals. Courses in biological and social sciences help music therapists develop a deeper understanding of the physiological and social aspects of health.

The American Music Therapy Association (AMTA) has a comprehensive curriculum for a music therapy degree, which includes courses in music therapy, psychology, music, biological and social sciences, behavioral sciences, disabling conditions, and general studies. To ensure proficiency in musical skills, piano, guitar, and vocal training are commonly emphasised and expected from music therapy students. With your music therapy degree, you can also become a music tutor, music director, psychologist, and counselor.

In India, Chennai School of Music Therapy, Music Therapy Academy, New Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry and Rayat Bahra University College of Medical & Allied Sciences, Mohali are well-known for their music therapy programmes. But do you have to play music to become a therapist? In an interview, Joy Allen, chair of the music therapy department at the Berklee College of Music in Boston said that music therapists are also musicians. In another interview, Dr Feilin Hsiao, associate professor of music therapy at the University of the Pacific Conservatory of Music, emphasised the importance for students who hold a non-music degree to complete prerequisite music courses before pursuing a music therapy degree. These prerequisite courses typically include music theory, music history, conducting, and proficiency in piano, guitar, and vocals. Dr Hsiao holds a PhD in music education with an emphasis in music therapy from the University of Iowa.

The therapists work with adults and children to increase motivation, manage pain, improve memory, psychiatric disorders, speech and hearing impairments, physical disabilities, enhance communication, lower blood pressure, reduce trauma and substance abuse disorder. Research shows music therapy works in reducing anxiety among cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. According to the Cochrane review in 2021, music interventions may have a large anxiety‐reducing effect in adults with cancer. Therapy is also used with patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease to treat cognitive and behavioral symptoms of the disease. Music therapy is also used to address Parkinson’s, sleep problems, stroke, autism, dementia, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, music therapists fall under a broader category of recreational therapists. In the US, a music therapist can earn $ 58120 every year. As of June 17, 2023, a music therapist charges $28.81 per hour in the US. In India, the average salary of a music therapist is nearly Rs 35,000 per month. A music therapist should have the intrinsic desire to help people, have patience, creativity and care towards the patients. Also, it is essential to possess a high level of musical ability and cultivate an appreciation for a wide range of music styles.

The field of music is constantly evolving, and new career opportunities continue to emerge as technology advances. So, staying open to new possibilities and actively engaging with the evolving music landscape can lead to exciting and fulfilling careers for students passionate about music.

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)