CEO speaks: Mental Health Support: The Missing ‘Infrastructure’ in Indian Education

When we think of infrastructure in education, the images that mostly come to our minds are of classrooms, libraries, and increasingly digital infrastructure like shiny, AI-enabled labs. These are tangible, visible assets, proof that an institution is serious about providing quality education. But there is another form of infrastructure, no less essential, that has long been neglected? One that doesn’t appear on promotional videos but without which no amount of physical expansion can make an institution truly complete? That invisible infrastructure component, according to me, is mental health support.

The urgency of this conversation is undeniable. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), more than 13,000 students in India died by suicide in 2022 alone, an average of more than 35 young lives lost every single day. These tragic numbers hide countless others silently struggling with anxiety, depression, burnout and loneliness. Academic pressure, parental expectations, financial stress, and the uncertainties of a rapidly changing world weigh heavily on our youth. In my own interactions as Vice Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU), I have seen students who excel in academics but quietly suffer emotionally. The brightest of minds sometimes carry the heaviest burdens. And unless we create safe spaces and professional systems to address these, we risk losing talent before it even has a chance to bloom. To treat mental health as an afterthought in education is not only short-sighted, it is patently irresponsible.

Why, then, should mental health support be considered “infrastructure”? Simply because, infrastructure, by definition, is foundational. It is not an optional add-on but the very base upon which the rest of the system stands. Just as no school or university can run without electricity, it should not be able to run without accessible and structured mental health support for the students. This aspect needs to be addressed urgently, and at a fundamental level.

Unfortunately, “mental health” in education is often framed narrowly in India, mostly reduced to a “counsellor’s room” or a “stress management workshop” during exam season. But true infrastructure goes beyond tokenism. It means integrating systems, policies and resources that create a sustained culture of well-being. Every student needs to have access to trained professionals, not only during crises but as part of routine check-ins. Teachers need to be sensitised to notice early warning signs, not stigmatise them. The curriculum itself needs to be designed with mental well-being in mind—balancing rigour with reflection, competition with collaboration. Physical spaces like common rooms, quiet corners and green areas should be planned with care to allow students to decompress. That is what mental health, as “infrastructure”, could and should look like.

Potential benefits go far beyond individual well-being. Students who feel supported are more likely to engage, collaborate, and innovate. Teachers in such ecosystems find themselves less burdened by disciplinary issues, and freer to focus on mentoring. Parents gain confidence that their children are not only being educated but also cared for. Employers benefit from graduates who are not only skilled, but also emotionally intelligent and adaptable. In fact, most employers desire emotional maturity as much as they desire skills. Seen this way, investing in mental health is not a cost but a multiplier for every other investment made in education.

Critics may argue that resources are limited, and that institutions in a developing country like India must prioritise classrooms, technology, and faculty before turning to something as “intangible” as mental health. But this is a false hierarchy. A crumbling foundation, no matter how magnificent the superstructure, cannot stand. And the cost of neglect—dropouts, absenteeism, underperformance and tragically, loss of life—is far higher than the cost of building preventive and supportive systems. Moreover, technology offers scalable solutions: digital counselling platforms, 24/7 helplines, and peer-support networks can extend the reach of limited resources. The question is whether we choose to prioritise it.

At SNU, inspired by the ideals of Sister Nivedita herself, we believe education is about the whole individual—mind, body, and spirit. Our initiatives include structured counselling programmes, peer-led support, and workshops on stress management. But we see this as just the beginning. Our vision is to make SNU a place where students don’t just earn degrees, but also learn how to live resiliently, purposefully, and joyfully.

Policymakers must recognise that mental health is as non-negotiable as fire safety or drinking water. Institutional leaders must embed it into budgets, policies and campus design. Parents must understand that academic success without psychological well-being is an empty victory for their children. And students themselves must see seeking help as a sign of strength--not of weakness.

If India’s education system is to prepare the leaders, innovators, and global citizens of tomorrow, the time has come to accept that mental health is not a luxury anymore. The truest infrastructure of education is the inquisitive mind itself, so let’s protect it.

The author is the Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University and Group CEO, Techno India Group. A visionary leader, he is shaping future-ready institutions and inspiring students to lead with purpose