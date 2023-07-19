CEO speaks: Mathematics: A Gateway to infinite possibilities

Mathematics, the language of patterns and logic, is often associated with equations, theorems, and abstract concepts. However, mathematics forms the very backbone of scientific and technological advancements. It is a discipline that not only unravels the intricacies of numbers and patterns but also provides a versatile skill set with limitless career prospects. In today’s interconnected digital world where industries are increasingly driven by data and complex algorithms — the demand for mathematicians is soaring across various sectors.

Traditionally, mathematicians have often been regarded as reticent individuals who confine themselves to esoteric research. This perception changed dramatically during the Cold War era. During that period, the intense political and military tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union led to increased investments in science, technology, and defence. Additionally, their expertise was crucial in the development of orbital mechanics, trajectory calculations, and space exploration during the space race. In fact, during the early years of NASA, “human computers” played a crucial role in the organisation’s space exploration efforts. These human computers were highly skilled mathematicians, many of whom were women, responsible for performing complex calculations by hand. They were integral to the success of NASA’s early missions, including the Mercury and Apollo programmes. The Cold War era also witnessed advancements in computer science with mathematicians at the forefront of algorithm development and computational modelling.

The world has come a long way since then. In the “information age” that we live in now, driven by ever more powerful computational capabilities, “human computers” are no longer relevant. But the horizon for mathematicians has broadened immeasurably in terms of potential career options! Let us explore some of the most promising and popular ones:

· Government and private research: Mathematics serves as the backbone of scientific research, aiding in data analysis, modelling, and simulations. Graduates specialising in pure mathematics can contribute to fields such as physics, biology, climate science, and more. Opportunities abound in prestigious institutions and organisations, including national laboratories and research centres.

· Finance and stock markets: Mathematical modelling and statistical analysis are vital components of financial markets. Quantitative analysts utilise mathematical techniques to develop trading strategies, manage risk, and optimise investment portfolios.

· Engineering and technology: From designing cutting-edge algorithms to developing sophisticated computational models, mathematicians are essential in solving complex engineering problems. Graduates can contribute to fields such as aerospace, computer science, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

· Transportation, logistics and operations: Mathematics plays a critical role in optimising supply chains, managing transportation networks, and improving operational efficiency. Graduates can find rewarding careers in logistics companies, manufacturing firms, and consulting agencies, utilising mathematical modelling and optimisation techniques.

· Consulting and analytics: Mathematics graduates are highly valued in consulting firms and analytics companies. They use their analytical skills to solve complex business problems, provide strategic insights, and make data-driven decisions.

· Cybersecurity: Mathematics graduates with a focus on cryptography and number theory are sought after in the cybersecurity sector. They play a critical role in developing encryption algorithms, securing data transmission, and detecting vulnerabilities.

· Data Science: In the era of big data, mathematicians are involved in machine learning, natural language processing, image recognition, and optimisation algorithms, which are essential for developing advanced technologies and data-driven solutions.

· Healthcare and pharmaceuticals: Mathematics graduates are involved in clinical trials, drug dosage optimisation, disease modelling, and healthcare resource allocation.

· Market research and consumer behaviour: Mathematics graduates are valuable in market research companies, helping analyse consumer behaviour, trends, and preferences. They use statistical techniques to analyse large datasets, conduct surveys, and derive insights for businesses.

· Environmental Sciences: Mathematics graduates contribute to environmental science by developing mathematical models to understand complex ecological systems, climate change, and environmental dynamics.

· Gaming and entertainment: Mathematics graduates work on mathematical algorithms for graphics rendering, physics simulations, and artificial intelligence in games. Mathematicians contribute to developing realistic virtual environments, character animation, and game mechanics.

No wonder then that Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics! His mathematical background has been instrumental in developing the algorithms and models that power Google’s search engine capabilities.

To meet the growing demand for mathematics expertise in various specialised sectors of industry and the wider economy, leading international institutions have adapted their programmes and introduced specialised courses. Some such examples are:

· CMU: With its distinguished School of Computer Science, Carnegie Mellon offers interdisciplinary programmes in fields like machine learning, data science, and computational biology. These courses integrate mathematics with cutting-edge technologies, equipping graduates with a strong analytical foundation.

· Virginia Tech: The Department of Mathematics at Virginia Tech provides specialised programmes in computational mathematics, mathematical biology, and industrial mathematics.

· MIT: MIT offers a wide range of mathematical specialisations, including applied mathematics, mathematical finance, and operations research. These programmes focus on real-world problem-solving and interdisciplinary collaborations, ensuring students develop a versatile skill set.

· New York University (NYU): NYU’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences is renowned for its programmes in applied mathematics, mathematical physics, and financial mathematics. They emphasise the interface between mathematics and other disciplines, enabling students to tackle complex challenges.

Some Indian universities and institutes, like IISc-Bangalore, TIFR, ISI-Kolkata and some IITs also offer industry-relevant mathematical specialisations. However, the vast majority of Indian universities are still restricted to offering traditional specialisations in applied or pure mathematics — like BSc and MSc. This needs to change with the changing times. In the spirit of the NEP, 2020, universities should take it upon themselves to offer students courses in mathematics that directly integrate with the requirement in various sectors that we have talked about. Why can’t we have students in India specialising in mathematical applications in financial analytics, or game design — or any other area of their interest? By aligning with NEP 2020 and fostering collaborations between academia and industry, India can unlock the potential of innovative mathematics-related specialisations, empowering students to contribute to cutting-edge research and technological advancements across the world!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)