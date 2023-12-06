CEO speaks: Lights, Camera, Careers: The Wonders of Filmmaking

The 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is underway — captivating audiences and inspiring a new generation of storytellers. Every year, KIFF transforms the City of Joy into a vibrant hub for filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles and stands as a testament to the city’s undying love for cinema — giving us the perfect backdrop to explore the enchanting world of filmmaking and its myriad facets!

The cinematic landscape of India owes much to the rich legacy of outstanding directors. From Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Ritwik Ghatak to Raj Kapoor, Shyam Benegal, Yash Chopra, Mani Ratnam and Adoor Gopalakrishnan — the groundbreaking contributions of maestros have not only shaped Indian cinema but also left an indelible mark on the global stage. The meticulous attention to detail, profound storytelling, and innovative techniques employed by these luminaries — and many more — serve as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers across the nation.

Filmmaking is not just about directing — even though directors are often most in the spotlight. It’s a collaborative effort that involves various artistic disciplines. Aspiring minds with an aesthetic bent can find their true calling in these nuanced professions, bringing stories to life on the big screen. From set designers who create immersive worlds to light specialists who brighten up sets, each role contributes to the magic of cinema. Set designers, costume artists, editors, and sound technicians play crucial roles in crafting cinematic experiences. Special effects artists are increasingly playing a pivotal role in shaping the immersive experience of modern movies. Recognising the multifaceted nature of the industry, students need to explore diverse roles that align with their particular creative inclinations.

In today’s digital age, the art of reel making has gained immense popularity — especially among the younger generation. Enthusiasts use platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok to showcase their talent. Reel-making serves as a dynamic introduction to cinematic pursuits, empowering aspiring filmmakers to experiment, express, and hone their storytelling skills in a bite-sized format. Cinematic creativity is finding new wings through this popular and accessible medium.

Perhaps our education system needs to recognise this trend and adapt to encourage such creativity from an early age. In keeping with the flexibility provided in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, schools can introduce brief courses on filmmaking in the senior classes. Colleges should also explore providing credit courses on filmmaking as electives alongside specialised courses across disciplines. Regular competitions, focusing on the creation of five-minute reels, can serve as a launchpad for budding filmmakers, encouraging them to hone their skills from an early age. Such an inclusive approach shall not only encourage greater visibility and appreciation of the discipline — it shall also help students make up their minds earlier about potential career opportunities in this field.

India is home to several premier filmmaking institutes, including the iconic Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata, both renowned for their comprehensive programmes in various aspects of filmmaking. Other notable institutions include the National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad, Whistling Woods International in Mumbai, Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) in Noida, and Annapurna International School of Film and Media (AISFM) in Hyderabad. These institutes offer courses across the skill spectrum in the filmmaking industry, providing students with a comprehensive set of skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the dynamic world of cinema.

Internationally, leading film schools such as the American Film Institute (AFI) in Los Angeles, the London Film School, and the National Film and Television School (NFTS) in the UK, along with La Fémis in Paris and Vancouver Film School (VFS) in Canada, stand out for their excellence in providing comprehensive training in various aspects of filmmaking. These institutions play a crucial role in shaping the skills and perspectives of aspiring filmmakers on a global scale.

For those driven by a passion for storytelling and a hunger for exploration, the world of cinema can be the most fulfilling of pursuits. So embrace the reel, and let the magic of cinema unfold — for lights, camera, and a lot of action await the master storytellers of tomorrow!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)