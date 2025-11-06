CEO speaks: Learning for Life: The Habit That Keeps You Relevant

Not too long ago, education was seen as a phase — something we finished before work began. A degree was the gateway, and once you had it, your career seemed set. That world no longer exists. The pace of change today is relentless. The shelf life of most skills is shorter than ever, often less than four years. What you master in 2025 might be obsolete by 2029. Every profession, from teaching to law, from healthcare to design, is being reshaped and upended by new tools, new expectations, and new ways of thinking.

Nowhere is this transformation more urgent and relevant than in India. We are a nation standing at the crossroads of extraordinary opportunity and immense responsibility. With one of the youngest populations on earth, India’s promise lies not just in its demographic advantage but in how effectively we turn that youth into a continuously learning, constantly evolving workforce. The dream of “Viksit Bharat 2047” will rest as much on our learning culture as on our infrastructure or economy.

Lifelong learning is no longer an academic ideal. It is a survival strategy in the AI era. Machines can now write code, design graphics, analyze data, and even generate music. But what they cannot do is think critically, empathize deeply, or act ethically. To remain relevant, human beings must master what AI cannot — creativity, judgment, emotional intelligence, and moral courage — all of which require continuous learning and reinvention. In this sense, the AI revolution does not diminish humanity; it demands that we become more human.

India has several reasons to embrace lifelong learning as a national mission. First, digital disruption is creating entirely new kinds of work even as it eliminates old ones. The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that 40 percent of core skills will change within five years. Every career — from doctors using AI diagnostics to farmers leveraging drones — will demand new literacy. If India can upskill its youth and mid-career professionals for the jobs that don’t yet exist, it can lead the global digital economy rather than chase it.

Second, our demographic advantage could easily turn into a liability if our talent pipeline stagnates. Having a young population is not a guarantee of progress; having an adaptable one is. Continuous education — from technical reskilling to emotional resilience — will determine whether India’s demographic dividend becomes a driving force or a missed opportunity.

Third, our cultural heritage already gives us a philosophical head start. The Indian knowledge tradition never saw learning as time-bound. In the Gurukul system, education was not a transaction but a lifelong journey of self-realization. The world is now circling back to what India always knew: education is not a phase of life, but the essence of it.

Lifelong learning also extends beyond employability. It is the foundation of emotional strength and social harmony. In a time when our youth face the twin pressures of competition and digital overload, continuous learning builds not just smarter individuals but stronger minds. It encourages reflection, empathy, and ethical awareness — qualities that make us not just job-ready but life-ready.

This philosophy is now finding institutional expression at Sister Nivedita University (SNU), through the launch of our School for Lifelong Learning on January 1, 2026. Inspired by the vision of Sister Nivedita and Swami Vivekananda, the school aims to awaken human potential through knowledge, compassion, and service. It represents a modern reimagining of their timeless mission — to educate not merely for livelihood but for life itself. Learners of all ages — from school students to professionals and senior citizens — will find pathways to grow intellectually, emotionally, and spiritually. Programs will cover future skills such as AI and data literacy, digital safety, financial intelligence, green technologies, and entrepreneurship. But equally important, they will nurture emotional and spiritual intelligence — mindfulness, resilience, ethical leadership, and a service mindset rooted in Indian knowledge systems.

Ultimately, lifelong learning cannot just be an educational policy; it is a social movement. Parents must encourage curiosity over marks. Youth must embrace learning as a habit, not a hurdle. Industry must partner with academia to ensure that upskilling keeps pace with innovation. Society as a whole must see education as a shared responsibility — because the classroom of the future is everywhere, and the students are all of us.

The nations that thrive will not be those with the best technology alone, but those with the most adaptable minds. The world shall belong to those who keep learning — not because they must, but because they want to.

As Swami Vivekananda said more than a century ago, “We want that education by which character is formed, strength of mind is increased, intellect is expanded…” Those poignant words, once spoken for a young nation finding its feet, now speak just as clearly to a generation finding its own future!

The author is the Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University and Group CEO, Techno India Group. A visionary leader, he is shaping future-ready institutions and inspiring students to lead with purpose