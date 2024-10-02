CEO speaks: Invisible Leadership: Empowering Teams to Excel

Leadership is often associated with a charismatic, dominant figure at the helm, shaping visions, making decisions, and guiding others towards a common goal. This traditional view, while powerful, overlooks another equally influential style of leadership: invisible leadership. This nuanced form of leading involves empowering others, fostering collaboration, and intentionally stepping back to allow a team to thrive collectively. In both corporates and communities, invisible leadership is the backbone of long-term growth and sustainability, where the strength lies in the leader’s ability to create an environment in which others thrive and shine!



Invisible leadership is not about retreating into obscurity or shunning responsibility. Instead, it revolves around defining a clear purpose and vision, then enabling others to take ownership of realising that vision. It’s about ensuring that success is shared, with credit dispersed across the team rather than concentrated on a single leader. The quiet influence of invisible leaders provides a foundation for resilience and innovation, especially in today’s fast-paced, interconnected world. It is fundamentally about shifting focus from the leader to the team. These leaders foster a culture of autonomy, trust, and distributed decision-making. Rather than commanding attention or seeking personal recognition, invisible leaders create an environment where others feel empowered to take initiative. The success of the organisation becomes a shared endeavour, not just the reflection of one person’s efforts.

At its core, invisible leadership emphasises the idea that leadership is not confined to a title or position. Instead, it’s about the ability to build up others, nurture their talents, and guide them towards fulfilling a shared goal. These leaders don’t impose decisions from the top but cultivate a sense of ownership and accountability at every level of the organisation. They empower others rather than asserting control. They provide the tools, resources, and vision needed for success, but they step back, allowing the team to take responsibility for their work. They incubate and cultivate a shared vision. While they may outline the overarching goals, they encourage the team to take ownership of how those goals are achieved. This collaborative approach builds buy-in, motivation, and a deeper commitment to the organisation’s success. The vision is no longer just the leaders but something that the entire team feels responsible for realising. By doing so, they encourage their team members to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, becoming leaders in their own right. This leadership model creates a culture where everyone is empowered to contribute, driving innovation and collective achievement.

In relatively small, promoter-driven companies, leadership is often focused on a single individual—the owner. The success or failure of the business is closely tied to this visible figure, who is seen as the face of the company. While this approach may work in the early stages of a business, as companies mature, the need for invisible leadership becomes more critical. In larger, more established organisations, teamwork and collective ownership drive success, with leadership recognised as a shared effort rather than the result of one person’s dominance.

Consider the example of Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. After taking over from Bill Gates, he has quietly but surely reshaped the company’s culture by empowering his teams, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation. Under his invisible leadership, Microsoft experienced resurgence in growth and creativity, but it was the team’s collective efforts that took centre stage, not Nadella himself. In India, Ratan Tata exemplifies invisible leadership by focusing not on personal fame but on the empowerment of the Tata Group as a whole. His leadership style allowed the company to evolve into a global powerhouse, all while he remained humble and focused on the growth of his teams.

In politics, legendary figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela stand as powerful examples of invisible leadership. Gandhi, through his humble and non-intrusive leadership, inspired millions to fight for India’s independence, yet he consistently encouraged the collective voice of the people to shape the movement. Similarly, Mandela’s approach to leadership—often likened to a shepherd guiding a flock from behind—allowed the people of South Africa to take charge of their own destiny, while he subtly provided direction when necessary from behind bars.

Invisible leadership plays a crucial role in fostering innovation. When leaders step back and trust their team to make decisions, individuals feel more confident in experimenting and exploring new ideas. This culture of autonomy encourages creativity and innovation, as people are not afraid to propose new solutions or take risks. When team members are used to making decisions and taking responsibility, they become more self-reliant and can respond to changes quickly without waiting for top-down directives. In today’s fast-moving business environment, this agility is essential for long-term survival. The leader’s role is to provide the necessary support and resources, but ultimately, the team is empowered to drive success.

Again, when leadership is distributed and not reliant on one person, organisations are more resilient in the face of change. If a leader steps down, the company doesn’t falter, as the team is well-equipped to continue moving towards their goals independently without losing momentum. When leaders step back and allow others to lead, they demonstrate trust in their team’s abilities. This creates a reciprocal relationship, where employees feel valued and respected, leading to increased commitment and retention.

This style of leadership is also particularly effective with younger generations, especially Generation Z. Gen Z employees and community members often respond better to leaders who empower them, give them autonomy, and create collaborative environments. They value transparency, inclusivity, and a sense of purpose, all qualities aligned with invisible leadership. For organisations aiming for long-term sustainability, both corporate and community leaders need to focus on this leadership style to engage and retain Gen Z talent, leveraging their potential to drive innovation and build future-ready teams.

Invisible leadership is the silent force that drives collective success. This leadership style is not about diminishing authority but amplifying the strength of the entire group. It’s the path to sustainable growth, where true leadership is defined not by being in the spotlight, but by enabling others to shine!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery