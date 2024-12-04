CEO speaks: Inclusive Education: Key to India’s Future

India is on a promising path of transforming its education system, with equity and inclusion at the heart of this mission. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisions a future where every learner, regardless of background, has access to quality education and opportunities. By addressing challenges such as the digital divide, enhancing teacher training and fostering inclusive learning environments, the nation is embracing innovative solutions to empower all its students. This journey reflects hope and collective commitment to unlocking the potential of every child, paving the way for a brighter and more equitable future.

India’s quest for equitable education started with our independence with constitutional provisions under Articles 21A and 45, which mandated free and compulsory education for children. The Right to Education (RTE) Act, enacted in 2009, solidified this commitment by guaranteeing education for children aged 6-14 as a fundamental right. Over the years, various schemes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Mid-Day Meal Programme and many others have aimed to reduce dropouts, improve access and promote gender equity with varying rates of success. But there’s plenty more that needs to be done.

In terms of population numbers, the only other country we can compare ourselves to is China. China has achieved near-universal primary education and significantly higher enrolment rates in secondary and tertiary education. From 1981 to 2021, China’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in tertiary education increased from 2.06% to 67.39% as per the World Bank, an increase of more than 33 times! India, which led China with a 5.19% GER in 1981, managed less than a six-fold increase to 30.33% in the last 40 years. During this period, both countries spent between 3.3 to 4.6% of their GDP on education.

Policymakers seem to have taken note. The NEP 2020 tried to present a comprehensive vision for transforming education into a more equitable and inclusive system. This policy does not merely identify challenges—it offers targeted strategies to address them, tackling the barriers posed by socio-economic, cultural and infrastructural inequities.

NEP 2020 prioritises universal access to quality education, focusing on marginalised and underserved communities. The policy mandates the establishment of effective school complexes in rural and remote areas, ensuring that every child, regardless of their geographic location, has access to schools within their vicinity. Recognising the importance of early childhood care, NEP proposes foundational literacy and numeracy missions to combat learning deficits early on. This approach is particularly crucial in bridging gaps for children from disadvantaged backgrounds who often lack access to preparatory resources.

One of NEP 2020’s standout features is its cultural sensitivity. It advocates for inclusive curricula that celebrate India’s diversity while addressing systemic biases related to gender, caste and community. By revising textbooks and pedagogical practices, NEP aims to dismantle stereotypes and foster mutual respect among students. Importantly, it emphasises the use of local languages in primary education, ensuring that language barriers do not impede learning for rural and tribal students.

Another critical component of NEP 2020 is teacher training. The policy underscores the need for continuous professional development to enable educators to support diverse learning needs effectively. Teachers are envisioned not just as knowledge providers but as mentors equipped to guide students through academic and emotional challenges. The inclusion of technology in teaching-learning processes is another hallmark of NEP. From digital content platforms like DIKSHA to multi-modal learning initiatives under PM eVIDYA, technology is positioned as a key enabler of inclusivity. However, its success depends on addressing the pervasive digital divide.

India’s digital divide is a formidable obstacle. While urban students enjoy broadband connectivity and access to smart devices, their rural counterparts often lack basic electricity. Initiatives like BharatNet, aimed at expanding internet access in rural areas, are promising but must be expedited. Additionally, community-driven solutions, such as mobile learning vans equipped with offline digital content, can play a pivotal role in bridging this divide.

However, policies alone are insufficient. Implementers—teachers, school leaders and administrators—play a decisive role in translating policy into practice. It requires cultural shifts within schools and colleges to make every student feel valued and respected. Representation matters—curricula must reflect diverse perspectives, celebrating the contributions of all communities. Schools must actively engage with parents and local leaders to foster a sense of belonging and relevance in education. Anti-discrimination policies and robust grievance redressal mechanisms are vital for combating exclusion.

Teacher training programmes must be revamped to include modules on inclusive teaching strategies and cultural sensitivity. Partnerships with tech companies can help provide affordable devices and internet access to underserved schools. Data-driven decision-making should guide interventions, identifying areas with the greatest needs and measuring the impact of implemented solutions. India must also embrace collaborative networks, bringing together educational institutions, non-profits, and private enterprises to pool resources and expertise. For instance, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives can be leveraged to fund digital classrooms, while NGOs can support community mobilisation efforts.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds transformative potential for inclusion. Personalised learning systems powered by AI can cater to individual learning paces and styles, ensuring no students are left behind. For students with disabilities, AI-driven assistive technologies like text-to-speech software, screen readers, and sign language interpreters can open new doors of opportunity. For example, Finland employs AI tools to support students with dyslexia, a model that India could replicate in regional languages to reach millions.

The transformation of Delhi’s government schools exemplifies what committed implementation can achieve. Investments in infrastructure, teacher training, and innovative programmes like the “Happiness Curriculum” and “Desh Ke Mentor” have significantly improved educational outcomes for underprivileged students. The model shows that inclusive education is possible when vision meets execution.

Nelson Mandela aptly said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” If India wishes to wield this weapon effectively, it must ensure that education is inclusive, equitable and accessible to all. The journey is arduous, but with determination and collaboration, the vision can become a reality. In an era driven by innovation and knowledge, investing in equitable education is the most powerful tool to unlock our nation’s true potential!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery