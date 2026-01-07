CEO speaks: If I Were a Student Again in 2026!

If I were a student again in 2026, the first thing I would do is make peace with an uncomfortable truth: a degree, by itself, no longer guarantees a career today. It may still open doors, but it does not keep them open long enough! The world of work is changing faster than ever before, driven by technology, demographic shifts and a global labour market that is more fluid than ever before. Careers are becoming longer, less predictable, and far more demanding, not just in skill, but in judgment.

As a student today, I would, therefore, stop preparing for a specific “job” and start preparing for change itself. Previous generations could afford to train for a single role and refine it over decades. And they were appreciated for doing that! In 2026, that mindset is risky. Job titles are evolving rapidly, and many roles that sound stable today will most certainly either disappear or be fundamentally redefined within a decade. What endures is not a designation, but the ability to adapt, to learn quickly, to unlearn without ego, and to apply knowledge across contexts. The most valuable skill is no longer mastery of a narrow domain, but intellectual agility.

I would also treat technology not merely as a subject but as a language to be spoken fluently. Artificial intelligence (AI) and data systems now shape decisions across fields, from healthcare and law to design, media, education, and public policy. One does not need to become a programmer to remain relevant, but one does need to understand how technology influences outcomes, where its blind spots lie, and how its misuse can cause harm. As a student, I would focus on applied fluency: knowing how to work with intelligent tools, how to question their outputs, and how to bring human judgment where algorithms fall short.

Equally important, I would stop “polishing” my resume and start building a visible body of work. In a world flooded with degrees and certificates, proof matters more than promise. Employers and collaborators increasingly ask not just what you studied, but what you have actually built, solved, written, researched, or contributed to. If I were a student again, every academic year would leave behind tangible evidence, projects, internships, fieldwork, social initiatives, research papers, digital portfolios, or entrepreneurial experiments. Waiting until the final year to “prepare for placements” would be a missed opportunity. Employability now is not an event any longer, it is a habit built steadily over time!

I would also think globally, even if I planned to work locally. The globalisation of work is no longer only about migration. Remote teams, cross-border projects, and international collaborations mean that global competence is essential even in domestic roles. Communication skills, cultural sensitivity, professional writing, and the ability to work with diverse perspectives would be non-negotiable. Awareness of global trends, whether in sustainability, geopolitics, or technology, would no longer be “extra knowledge,” but part of professional survival.

Another area I would take far more seriously than students traditionally do is cybersecurity and ethics. As systems become more automated and data-driven with progressive AI integration, trust becomes a critical. Every profession now carries digital risk, whether through data privacy, intellectual property, or algorithmic bias. I would not aim to become a cybersecurity expert, unless that was my calling, but I would ensure I understood digital responsibility, governance frameworks, and ethical decision-making.

When it comes to passion, I would be more honest with myself than romantic. “Follow your passion” is well-meaning advice, but dangerously incomplete. Passion without capability or market relevance often leads to frustration. If I were a student in 2026, I would continuously ask myself three questions: What genuinely interests me? What skills can I realistically develop to a high level? And where does this intersect with real-world demand? Sustainable careers emerge where curiosity, competence, and opportunity overlap, not where one’s passion is pursued in isolation.

Above all, I would embrace lifelong learning in its truest form. With working lives likely to span four or five decades, multiple reinventions are inevitable. Short courses, certifications, interdisciplinary learning, and periodic re-skilling will become routine. I would stop seeing education as a phase that ends with graduation and start seeing it as a permanent companion! Re-entering the classroom, physical or digital, should not feel like failure, but foresight.

The promise education must make to students in 2026 is therefore very different from the one made a generation ago. It is about building the capacity to remain relevant, resilient, and fulfilled across an entire lifetime of change. The future will belong to those who can keep reinventing themselves without losing direction.

The author is the Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University and Group CEO, Techno India Group. A visionary leader, he is shaping future-ready institutions and inspiring students to lead with purpose