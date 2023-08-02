CEO speaks: Horticulture & Fisheries: Shedding the staid, old choices

Amidst lush landscapes, bountiful rivers and seas of India lie two powerful frontiers of infinite opportunity. Horticulture and Fisheries beckon those with a love for the natural world and a passion to cultivate and explore, more so in today’s times when sustainable modes of food production and livelihood generation are being recognised worldwide.

While Horticulture is a specialised branch of agriculture that deals with the science and art of growing fruits, vegetables, flowers, and ornamental plants, often in controlled environments, agriculture encompasses all activities related to crop cultivation and animal rearing for various purposes.

Also, horticulturists often grow crops in settings like greenhouses or nurseries — where factors like temperature and humidity can be monitored and controlled.

Fisheries, on the other hand, refer to the activity of catching, harvesting, and managing fish and other aquatic organisms from freshwater and marine environments. It involves commercial, subsistence or recreational fishing.

Here are some pointers to appreciate the importance of horticulture and fisheries:

India is the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables globally with a total production of over 320 million metric tonnes in 2022, which is more than staple foodgrains production for the year!

Indian horticulture sector contributes about 33% to the agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA) — making a very significant contribution to the Indian economy.

Productivity of horticulture crops is much higher compared to the productivity of foodgrains (12.49 tonnes/ha against 2.23 tonnes/ha.)

Horticultural productivity has increased by about 38.5% between 2004-05 and 2021-22, largely due to the intensive efforts under the National Horticulture Mission.

The export of horticultural products from India has been steadily increasing, reaching approximately $8.74 billion during 2020-2021.

India is the third largest fish-producing country, contributing 8 percent to global fish production and ranks second in aquaculture production.

Total fish production in 2021-22 was 16.24 million tonnes comprising marine fish production of 4.12 million tonnes and 12.12 million tonnes from Aquaculture (freshwater fish production).

The fisheries and aquaculture sector contributes significantly to employment, supporting the livelihoods of over 14 million people in coastal and inland regions.

According to recent data, horticulture employs over 40% of India’s workforce in the agricultural sector, making it the very cornerstone of rural livelihoods. The demand for fresh and organic produce, both domestically and internationally, has never been higher. From managing farms and nurseries to engaging in cutting-edge research and development, horticulture offers an array of exciting career options. Similarly, being blessed with an extensive coastline and numerous rivers and lakes, India’s aquatic resources are abundant. The fisheries sector not only supports millions of livelihoods in coastal regions but also provides a substantial share of the nation’s protein intake. Sustainable fishing practices and the emergence of aquaculture have further enhanced the potential for dynamic careers in this domain.

Let us take a look at the various career options available in these fields:

Urban Farming Specialist: Urban farming specialists design and manage rooftop gardens, vertical farms, and community gardens, bringing green spaces to urban landscapes. Singapore is taking the lead globally in the urban integration of greenery, as well as horticulture.

Precision Agriculture Technologist: Experts in precision agriculture use technologies like remote sensing, GIS, and data analytics to optimise farming practices, reducing resource usage and maximizing crop yields.

Greenhouse Manager: Greenhouse managers supervise operations in controlled environments, ensuring optimal conditions for crop growth and managing pest control and irrigation systems.

Plant Breeder: Plant breeders focus on developing new plant varieties with improved traits, such as disease resistance, drought tolerance, and higher yields, contributing to agricultural advancements.

Horticulture Therapist: Horticulture therapists use plants and gardening to improve the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of individuals, working in healthcare facilities and rehabilitation centres.

Agri-Tech Entrepreneur: Entrepreneurs in agri-tech develop innovative solutions like mobile apps, AI-driven agricultural tools, and IoT devices to enhance efficiency and productivity in horticulture.

Food Safety Specialist: Food safety specialists ensure compliance with regulations and certifications for horticultural produce, guaranteeing safe and quality products for consumers.

Similarly, for fisheries, we have:

Aquaculture Technician: Aquaculture technicians manage fish farms, ensuring proper feeding, water quality, and disease control for optimal fish growth and health.

Fish Feed Formulation Specialist: Fish feed formulation specialists develop nutritionally balanced and sustainable feeds for various fish species to enhance growth and reduce environmental impact.

Seafood Quality Assurance Manager: Quality assurance managers ensure seafood products meet strict quality and safety standards, critical for domestic and international markets.

Fisheries Data Analyst: Data analysts process and interpret fisheries data to inform decision-making, such as fish stock assessments and management strategies.

Marine Compliance Officer: Marine compliance officers enforce fishing regulations and conservation measures to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing practices.

Fisheries Technologist: Fisheries technologists work on developing and implementing advanced fishing technologies and innovations to reduce bycatch and environmental impact.

In India, several leading universities offer comprehensive courses in horticulture and fisheries. For horticulture, institutions like the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) provide programmes ranging from B.Sc. to Ph.D. levels, focusing on various aspects of plant science, crop management, and post-harvest technology.

For fisheries, institutions such as Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU) and Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) offer courses like B.F.Sc., M.F.Sc., and Ph.D. in fisheries science, emphasising fish biology, aquaculture practices, and sustainable fisheries management. These universities play a pivotal role in nurturing aspiring professionals in horticulture and fisheries, contributing to the growth and sustainability of these vital sectors in India.

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO

(Techno India Group)