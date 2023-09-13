CEO speaks: History: Unlocking time’s treasure

In the fast-paced world of the 21st century where technology, science, and innovation often take centre stage, it’s easy to overlook the treasure trove of knowledge that history offers. Yet, history isn’t just about dusty old books and bygone eras; it’s a powerful tool that can transform education and shape the careers of young and curious minds in multiple ways!

Imagine a science class where equations and formulas come alive through captivating stories of pioneering scientists and their discoveries. I am sure that many among us don’t know how crucial the bubonic plague of 1665 in London was for scientific breakthroughs. Had it not forced Trinity College to close and young Isaac Newton to retire to his childhood home at Woolsthorpe Manor to stay in complete isolation, he wouldn’t have had his “Year of Wonders.” The discovery of gravity and the invention of calculus may have been delayed by years, maybe decades! By connecting the dots between science and history, students not only grasp the subject matter more effectively but also develop a deeper appreciation for the human ingenuity that has shaped our world making learning not only more enjoyable but also incredibly impactful!

History isn’t just about memorising dates and events; it forms the bedrock of numerous related study areas. Individuals who have majored in history have gone on to achieve tremendous success in a variety of careers! Numerous successful individuals worldwide, including former US President Barack Obama, and political leaders like Indira Gandhi and Benazir Bhutto, have historical backgrounds that contributed to their achievements. Our current RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, also obtained his MA in history and went on to have a very successful career as an IAS before joining his current role. These examples underscore the enduring value of history education in fostering a deep understanding of the world and facilitating success in diverse career paths.

Let us look at some of the diverse career opportunities available to students of history:

Historian: Historians research, analyse, and interpret historical events and data. They may work in academia, research institutions or museums.

Archaeologist: Archaeologists study past human cultures through the excavation and analysis of artefacts, contributing to our understanding of history.

Museum Curator: Curators oversee collections in museums, plan exhibitions, and ensure the preservation of historical artefacts.

Heritage Conservationist: Professionals in this field work on preserving and restoring historical buildings, sites, and cultural heritage.

Teacher/Educator: History graduates can become school teachers, college professors, or educational consultants, imparting historical knowledge to the next generation.

Historical Consultant for Media: They advise on historical accuracy in films, TV shows, documentaries, and historical publications.

Journalist/Writer: History graduates can pursue careers in journalism, historical writing, or content creation, often specializing in historical topics.

Civil Services: History graduates often find success in competitive examinations such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or Indian Police Service (IPS).

Non-profit Sector: Many non-profits focus on historical preservation, research, or education, providing opportunities for history graduates.

Prominent universities for history studies in India include JNU, Delhi University, AMU, BHU, University of Calcutta, Jadavpur University, TISS, University of Madras, Presidency University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Panjab University. They offer a range of history programmes, including Bachelor’s, Master’s, and doctoral degrees, covering diverse historical periods and regions.

History is not a static subject relegated to the past; it’s a dynamic force that shapes our present and future. As educators, parents, and students, let’s embrace history as a guiding light for the future. Let us celebrate the fascinating tapestry of our bygone eras and weave it into the fabric of our modern education, igniting the flames of curiosity and discovery in every student’s heart. In doing so, we embark on a remarkable journey — one that not only honours our past but also propels us toward a brighter, more enlightened future!

Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO (Techno India Group)